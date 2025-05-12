2027: PDP’s Selfish Interests Could ‘Backfire’ If They Repeat 2023 Strategy – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could face dire consequences if it continues prioritizing selfish interests.

He asserted that the party’s failure to address leadership issues and its exclusionary tactics could lead to a major setback in the 2027 elections.

Wike cautioned the PDP that repeating the same strategies from 2023 would backfire, potentially costing the party its relevance and future success.

Speaking at his monthly press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Wike stressed the importance of proper leadership within the party, emphasizing that the lack of it could have disastrous consequences.

He remarked, “Leadership is key, if you don’t show the right leadership, you will suffer for it and this is what I have been saying.”

Wike further discussed the defection of the Governor of Delta State and his predecessor from PDP to APC, questioning the criticism directed at them.

He explained, “When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu, that was the crime?”

The minister also brought attention to a controversial move within the party’s leadership, noting that the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP supported Alex Otti for a second term as governor, despite Otti being under the Labour Party.

Wike asked, “But the Chairman of the BoT who is the conscience of the party adopted Otti for second tenure. Why are people not commenting about that?”

He emphasized the importance of unity and discipline within the opposition party, saying, “No opposition party allows impunity, it’s only the ruling party. Opposition is going to organize itself to take over the affairs of government.”

Wike also took a swipe at those who have targeted him for being a minister in the APC government, stating that his loyalty was never questioned despite supporting the PDP in the local and national elections.

“I’m the only former governor who did not support the presidential candidate but made sure PDP won 100 percent in the governorship, State Assembly and National Assembly. Let any sitting governor or former governor come out to say that happened in their states,” Wike stated.

He warned that if the PDP continues its current course, its future will be bleak, saying, “If PDP doesn’t take care, watch out for what will happen because selfish interest can kill an organization. You haven’t won an election but you are excluding people.”

Wike also cautioned against repeating the same tactics used in the 2023 elections, adding, “You want to play the same game you played in 2023, it will backfire. I have told people that this smartness will not help you. Wike is telling you now to stop this smartness.”