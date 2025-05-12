2024–2025 NPFL Season After Matchday 37: Ikorodu Miss Out, Remo Celebrate, Relegation Tension Builds

With just one game left in the 2024–2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, the drama at both ends of the table has reached fever pitch.

While some teams are celebrating historic achievements, others are staring down the harsh reality of relegation. The NPFL matchday 37 didn’t disappoint — it gave us joy, heartbreak, and set the stage for a tense final day on Sunday, May 25.

Remo Stars: Champions At Last

Remo Stars have done it! The Ikenne-based side wrapped up the title in style, capping off a brilliant season with 22 wins, 71 points, and a well-earned place in the CAF Champions League next season.

It’s their first-ever NPFL title — a historic moment for the club and its fans. Along with the trophy, they’re also walking away with a ₦200 million cash prize, the biggest reward in the history of club football in Nigeria.

Rivers United March On

Rivers United may have stumbled in recent weeks, but they did just enough to seal second place and join Remo Stars in flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Champions League.

Their 61 points were hard-earned over a competitive campaign, and their return to continental football is well deserved.

Abia Warriors Break New Ground

In third place, Abia Warriors are celebrating a milestone of their own. They’ve qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup, marking the club’s first-ever ticket to continental football.

Their mix of grit and flair saw them pull away from the chasing pack, and their fans will be dreaming of a memorable African adventure.

Ikorodu City’s Near Miss

No story this week is more bittersweet than Ikorodu City’s. After a strong campaign and sitting among the top four in the last phase of the season, they’ve fallen short right at the finish line.

With just 56 points after 37 games, their hopes of continental football were dashed by inconsistency in the final stretch — a painful pill to swallow for a team that showed so much promise.

Relegation: Sunshine and Lobi Stars Say Goodbye

At the bottom of the table, Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars have been relegated.

For Sunshine Stars, it’s a sad end to a tough campaign that never quite took off. And for Lobi Stars, who managed just five wins all season, it was a hard fall from grace. Their points and five-game losing streak left them anchored to the bottom.

Survival Sunday: Five Teams, Two Will Fall

With two relegation spots still undecided, the battle for survival is heading to the wire. Akwa United (44 pts), Heartland (45 pts), El-Kanemi Warriors (46 pts), Katsina United (47 pts), and Niger Tornadoes (48 pts) are all nervously looking over their shoulders.

Akwa United are in the most dangerous position — 18th and needing a win plus favours elsewhere. Heartland and El-Kanemi can’t afford any slip-ups, while Katsina and Tornadoes will be hoping to avoid late heartbreak.