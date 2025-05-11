‘Victor Osimhen Agrees To Join Juventus’

In a dramatic twist set to shake Serie A, Nigerian star striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly agreed to join Juventus from Napoli in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen, a 26-year-old striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has lit up the Turkish Super Lig with a staggering 33 goals in 38 appearances this season.

According to renowned Italian journalist Raffaele Auriemma of Tuttosport, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has successfully negotiated personal terms with Osimhen.

The Turin giants have tabled an official bid of €85 million, and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly agreed on the move.

De Laurentiis, once adamant about not strengthening domestic rivals, is said to have relented to avoid losing Osimhen for free when his contract expires in June 2026.

The transfer also closes a tense chapter, as Osimhen, a beloved figure in Naples and 2022–2023 Serie A champion, will now don the colours of a longtime rival.

Though Osimhen has expressed his love for Galatasaray and their fans, the lure of returning to Italy’s top flight—and under the banner of its most decorated club—appears to have won him over.

In anticipation of his departure, Napoli signed Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku last year, a sign that this split may have been long in the making.