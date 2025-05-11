Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 11th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 11th May, 2025.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his contribution to the infrastructural landscape of Abuja.

Wike shared his commendation on Saturday while inspecting several ongoing projects in the territory.

He stated that only those who were visually impaired would accuse Tinubu of non-performance in the territory.

Noting that there are several projects lined up for commissioning and others for inauguration in commemoration of the president’s second anniversary in office, Wike said the exercise would take at least two weeks.

He said, “Mr President has given first-class infrastructure to Abuja. All of you can attest to the fact that, indeed, Abuja has really changed. So, we are happy for it. I want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership to Mr President to provide the dividends of democracy to the residents of Abuja. I don’t see why anybody would say that Mr President has not done well, except you are just blind. Except, you don’t want to admit something that you know that is good. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises that we have made.

“I think by next week, we will be able to provide all the projects that will be inaugurated during Mr President’s second anniversary but this Gishiri interchange is one of them, the OSEX to Wassa Junction is also one of them, the International Conference Centre is another one. The ₦5 is also another one. We have so many roads, both in the satellite towns and in the city. Even the Abuja Greater Water will also be inaugurated. So, we have a lot of projects. It will take us about two weeks to inaugurate most of our projects.”

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said President Bola Tinubu is managing Nigeria’s economy badly.

Naija News reports that Adebayo described Tinubu as the face of bad governance, noting that all his economic policies were responsible for the hardship in the country.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the 2023 presidential candidate of the SDP said he is not shocked by the current insecurity ravaging the nation.

According to him, Tinubu failed in securing Nigerians in line with his Constitutional duty, stating that it’s a disappointment.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has distanced himself from reports suggesting that the Federal Government has begun extradition proceedings against separatist agitator Simon Ekpa.

In a statement issued on Friday by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity (Office of the AGF), Fagbemi said the media reports misrepresented his remarks at the Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held on Thursday in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions,” the statement read.

Fagbemi reportedly noted that the offences linked to Ekpa were cross-border in nature, and that Nigeria was monitoring ongoing legal proceedings in Finland before deciding its next move.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were cross-border in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to make an informed decision on the next step to take,” Ogundele added.

The AGF also urged the media to exercise caution and avoid speculative reporting on such a sensitive issue.

Speculation surrounding the potential defection of former Kano State Governor and 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is generating mixed reactions among APC stakeholders in Kano State.

While the Kano APC leadership has expressed openness to welcoming Kwankwaso, several party chieftains and youth groups have voiced strong reservations over the move.

State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, recently told journalists that the party had received information suggesting Kwankwaso’s impending move to the APC. He disclosed that ward chapters had been directed to prepare for new entrants.

“We advise all those desirous of joining our esteemed party to go to their respective wards and register,” Abbas said.

“Also, we want to assure our elected party officials… that they will continue to function as provided by the tenure of their office in the party constitution.”

Despite the public endorsement, insiders say the news has unsettled some APC members, particularly those eyeing the 2027 governorship seat. A party stalwart, who asked not to be named, told The Guardian that the party had already been building its structure to challenge the NNPP-led government in the next election cycle.

The Media Adviser to former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has addressed the recent calls for Atiku to drop his 2027 presidential ambition, asserting that the opinions of critics are entitled but do not diminish his principal’s right to pursue his political goals.

Naija News understands that prominent figures such as former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, have urged Atiku to step aside and not contest in the 2027 election.

Reacting to these calls, Ibe, in an interview with Vanguard, defended Atiku’s right to continue pursuing his presidential ambition.

He said, “Those who argue that His Excellency should not run are entitled to their opinion. Let them present their preferred candidate, support that candidate, and mobilise resources for their campaign. That is the essence of democracy — sometimes messy, but it allows people to express their choices freely. His Excellency will not stand in their way.”

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has said it would be undemocratic to expect the ruling party to remain silent to criticisms of the opposition parties and politicians.

Naija News reports that Morka said the party and President Bola Tinubu are not worried by the coalition talks among some politicians and parties.

Speaking with News Central on Friday, Morka noted that Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and President Tinubu contested the 2023 election, yet Tinubu won.

He said that alone showed no coalition or movement championed by Pat Utomi can unsettle the APC and President Tinubu.

“Utomi is a very prolific creator of systems and arrangements and experiments that have never materialized. It’s a fact. That’s what he does. And that is fine. Utomi is a great guy. We are friends. So there’s nothing that he’s doing that is really exceptional now that he didn’t do before. He’s done that. The coalition he attempted to create with others before the 2023 election didn’t make a dent in the outcome of the election. Peter Obi ran the election. You know, Asiwaju, who is the president today, President Bola Tinubu, won the election. And we are closing in on two years after that election. Atiku Abubakar was also a candidate for the PDP in that election. So, there’s no formation that they are up to now that begins to threaten the APC or to make us lose sleep,” he said.

Morka stressed that expecting the ruling party to remain silent on unfounded criticism against the President and the party is not possible.

He noted that the APC has a democratic right to refute false claims of opposition parties and politicians. He stated that the party’s response does not mean fear but liberty and right.

A prominent Yoruba socio-political organisation, the Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, over serious corruption allegations reportedly coordinated by his aide, Torhile Uchi.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently arrested and interrogated Uchi, a Senior Special Assistant to the President, attached to the office of the SGF.

However, Afenifere claims the case has not progressed, attributing this lack of action to the alleged interference and influence of Senator Akume, who is suspected of attempting to cover up his involvement in the case.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the factional publicity secretary of Afenifere, Bayo Adenuga, the group has called on President Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to fighting corruption by suspending Akume to allow for an independent and unbiased investigation into the corruption case.

“It is unacceptable that verifiable cases of corruption, such as the one supervised by the SGF and his aide, will be swept under the carpet during the tenure of an administration that has sworn to fight corruption to a standstill,” the statement read.

The group further demanded the suspension of Akume, asserting that it would allow for a full, free, and comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations, which include the uncovering of an ₦80 billion money laundering scheme allegedly facilitated by Akume and his aide.

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, met with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, in the United States (US) on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the duo met during the 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference held at St. John’s College, University of Cambridge.

It is worth noting that El-Rufai was among the speakers at the conference, which convenes African leaders, scholars, and innovators.

While Obi represented the Labour Party in the previous presidential election, El-Rufai, who has recently transitioned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party, is thought to be politically aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Both politicians collaborated with Atiku Abubakar to announce the establishment of an opposition coalition aimed at ousting the incumbent administration led by President Bola Tinubu from office in 2023.

Following this announcement, many speculate that the coalition will operate under the SDP platform, with El-Rufai being referred to as Atiku’s placeholder within the SDP.

9. Lisabi Scoops Three Major Awards In 2025 AMVCA (See Other Winners)

Nollywood movie ‘Lisabi’: The Uprising has emerged as the breakout winner in the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), scooping three major awards in the technical categories.

Naija News reports that the AMVCA event is underway at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The ongoing ceremony celebrates the best of African film and television, with veteran stars and newcomers competing across a wide range of categories. See the winners so far at the award ceremony.

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has said he lives his life based on bible principles, irrespective of where he finds himself.

Naija News reports that Nottingham Forest’s striker said he sees life through the lens of the scripture.

The 2013 under-17 World Cup Winner stated this while speaking with Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, on her podcast, Rash4Christ, on Friday.

Asked how he remained grounded in Christian life, despite his achievements and career growth, Awoniyi said the scripture guides him.

He disclosed that the bible he uses was given to him by a pastor during Thanksgiving service after his team won the 2013 Under-17 World Cup.

The Super Eagles’ striker described that bible as the best gift he ever received. He, however, emphasised that Christianity and religion are personal devotion.

