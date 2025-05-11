Tinubu Celebrates Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti On 99th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to the revered leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as he marks his 99th birthday.

Tinubu shared his felicitations through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the statement, titled ‘President Bola Tinubu’s Tribute to Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 99,’ the President expressed his joy in celebrating the esteemed elder statesman’s remarkable 99 years of life.

“Today, I join the family, friends, and political associates of our beloved father, leader, and patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, as we commemorate his extraordinary 99 years on earth,” Tinubu stated.

Despite the frailty that comes with age, Tinubu noted that Fasoranti’s mind remains sharp and active, exemplifying the grace of God.

He lauded the leader’s lifelong commitment to public service, highlighting his years of service as a teacher, principal, and educationist.

Tinubu pointed out that Fasoranti’s establishment of Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School is a lasting testament to his legacy as an educational administrator.

Tinubu further celebrated Fasoranti’s political journey, which is steeped in Yoruba principles of honour, integrity, and progressivism.

“Baba Fasoranti’s deep-rooted involvement in politics began with his membership in Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group and his prominent role in the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by Awolowo,” he said. “Throughout Awolowo’s lifetime, Baba Fasoranti remained one of his closest allies.”

He went on to highlight Fasoranti’s role as the Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State between 1979 and 1983 under the leadership of Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

“Baba Fasoranti’s stewardship ensured prudent financial management, leading to the successful implementation of the UPN’s hallmark programs, including free education, free healthcare, rural development, and employment creation,” Tinubu remarked.

The President also acknowledged Fasoranti’s resilience during Nigeria’s challenging period under military rule, emphasising his unwavering commitment to democratic principles as part of Afenifere and NADECO.

“In the darkest days of the Sani Abacha dictatorship, Baba Fasoranti and his colleagues stood resolutely for democracy, inspiring younger generations, including myself,” Tinubu stated.

Acknowledging the personal tragedies Fasoranti has faced, Tinubu commended his strength and faith. “Even amidst personal loss, Baba Fasoranti has remained a beacon of Christian faith and leadership,” he said. “His unwavering guidance has been a source of inspiration for many.”

Reflecting on their connection, Tinubu recalled visiting Fasoranti’s residence in Akure during his presidential campaign. “I am deeply grateful for his blessings, support, and belief in my vision for our country,” the President remarked. “It is gratifying to know that he is here to witness our efforts in revitalizing Nigeria’s economy and ensuring its sustainable development.”

In conclusion, Tinubu admired Fasoranti’s life of service, urging others to be inspired by his example.

“As we celebrate Baba Fasoranti at 99, may his life of service continue to motivate us all to strive for the public good with courage and conviction,” he said. “Happy birthday to our beloved father and leader, and may our communities always be blessed with wise elders like Baba Fasoranti.”