PDP Governors Convene Emergency Meeting Amid Wave Of Defections, Internal Crisis

Amid escalating defections and deepening discord within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors in the party have called an expanded emergency meeting in Abuja, bringing together former governors and prominent party stakeholders for crucial talks today (Sunday).

A top insider disclosed to Sunday PUNCH that the gathering would include not just the governors, but also members of the Board of Trustees and former leaders of the National Assembly.

This broader consultation is aimed at addressing urgent matters threatening the party’s cohesion and prospects ahead of its upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the National Elective Convention.

“The meeting will set the tone for future engagements and strategy sessions. It promises to be an important, insightful gathering and a moment of truth for the party’s leadership and direction,” the source said.

Since the conclusion of the 2023 elections, the PDP has been navigating serious internal rifts. Tensions were further inflamed by the prolonged feud between Governor Sim Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State and lingering disputes over South-South zonal leadership and the unfilled National Secretary post since December 2024.

Despite interventions by key party organs—including the National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT), NEC, and the PDP Governors’ Forum—efforts at reconciliation have largely backfired, widening cracks in both state and zonal branches.

These unresolved conflicts have disillusioned many members, leading to a steady stream of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Notably, on April 23, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and several state officials defected to the APC.

More recently, three senators from Kebbi—Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South)—crossed over to the APC following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. The opposition has accused Tinubu of steering the nation towards one-party rule.

These high-profile exits have shaken the PDP’s image and threaten to undermine its momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, confirmed that the meeting aims to unify the party ahead of the convention and follow through on resolutions made in their last Ibadan meeting.

He said, “The meeting is going to hold in Abuja tomorrow (Sunday). The invitees are former governors and others. The governors want to meet with the ex-governors who are still in the party to deliberate on party issues.

“The meeting is to get their support for the implementation of all decisions taken during the last PDP Governors’ meeting in Ibadan. They want to get their buy-in as everybody prepares for the National Convention in August. All elders of the party should own the process.”

Also, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stressed that meetings like this are vital to the party’s recovery and part of its constitutional process.

“What the party leaders are doing, in line with the PDP structures and constitution, gives us confidence that the party will emerge stronger and better from these meetings,” he said.

“The Nigerian people will once again be proud to associate with the PDP. We have a proven track record, and we are confident that all these meetings and processes are geared towards building a formidable PDP capable of unseating Tinubu in 2027.

“We call on all PDP members nationwide not to be discouraged by the actions of the APC-led Federal Government. Despite the challenges, it is important that our members remain focused, determined, and committed to the party.”

Acting PDP National Chairman Umar Damagum also weighed in, criticising the character of recent defectors and predicting their eventual dissatisfaction with their new political home.

He said, “Those who are defecting have no conscience. They have forgotten so easily the power of God to change things within a short period. Does it even make sense? You were elected on the platform of one political party, and you shamelessly left for another party with that mandate. This goes to show the character of these people.

“As for Adamu Aliero and his co-travellers, I can only say this: what pursued them out of the PDP will again take them out of the APC. We know these people and what they stand for. They are people with a history of defection in their political careers.”

He urged members to remain loyal to the party’s principles, stating that the 2027 elections will offer Nigerians a clear choice between oppression and liberation.

PDP’s National Organising Secretary and a member of the NWC, Umar Bature, struck an optimistic tone. He remarked, “The defections are nothing. Others will join us too. Just wait and see.”

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda described the recent defections as symptomatic of the lack of ideological commitment in Nigerian politics. Representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Chinda admitted the exits were damaging but expressed hope that the forthcoming NEC meeting on May 27 would address the situation.

He said, “The continued defection is not just weakening the opposition but the political structure in the country. Can the APC be confident of its membership (both old and new) today? The PDP has scheduled an emergency NEC meeting. That will be an issue for consideration.

“I think that the defections point to one issue — that, as a nation, we need political reorientation. Party ideology is zero, and a constitutional amendment is also necessary. It is now obvious that in Nigeria, every politics is local and more of personal interest.”