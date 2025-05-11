"No More War!" - Pope Leo XIV Calls For Global Peace

Pope Leo XIV made a powerful appeal for world peace, urging an end to all wars during his second official public appearance as the head of the Catholic Church.

Speaking to tens of thousands in St. Peter’s Square, the newly elected pope, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, emphasised the need to cease conflict, particularly in Gaza, and echoed the call for peace in Ukraine.

“Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!” Leo greeted the crowd, who responded with loud cheers and flags waving in the air.

His address followed a prayer to the Virgin Mary, during which he reflected on global conflicts and recent historical anniversaries.

Referring to the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II, a conflict that claimed 60 million lives, Leo urged world leaders to work towards lasting peace.

“In today’s dramatic scenario of a third world war in tatters, as repeatedly stated by Pope Francis, I also address the powerful of the world, repeating the ever-timely appeal: No more war!” Leo said, calling attention to the urgency of peace.

Addressing the ongoing violence in Gaza, he called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and emphasized the need for humanitarian aid. “Humanitarian aid must be provided to the exhausted civilian population and all the hostages must be freed,” he added, highlighting the critical situation in the region.

The pope’s address, which came shortly after his selection as the 267th pontiff by a conclave of cardinals, was marked by his humble recognition of the challenges ahead.

Leo, who spent much of his life as a missionary in Peru, referred to himself as a “humble servant of God” and an “unworthy successor” to St. Peter, according to a transcript from the Vatican.

The crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square were hopeful that Pope Leo could be a unifying figure for the Catholic Church, which faces internal divisions and external geopolitical challenges.

Among the attendees was Alejandrina Espinosa, a 59-year-old from Peru, who expressed deep admiration for the pope’s work with marginalized communities.

“He stole our hearts, because he awakened Christianity. The pope turned his work towards the forgotten, desolate peoples,” Espinosa told AFP.

Before addressing the crowd, Pope Leo celebrated Mass at the altar near St. Peter’s tomb in the Vatican Grottoes.

His Sunday appearance follows a visit to pray at the tomb of Pope Francis, his predecessor, who passed away on April 21. Leo praised Francis for his dedication to service and simplicity, vowing to continue the former pope’s legacy of serving the poor and disadvantaged.

In a show of respect for his predecessor, Leo paid a private visit to Francis’s tomb in Santa Maria Maggiore basilica on Saturday evening. “I will be driven by the example of Pope Francis, with his dedication to service and simplicity,” Leo said.

Leo’s approach to the papacy is expected to focus on the Church’s missionary work and addressing the needs of Catholics in remote regions.

His personal style has been described as gentler and more reserved than that of the often bold and controversial Pope Francis, who made sweeping changes during his 12-year papacy.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, praised Pope Leo for his ability to inspire confidence and hope.

“We are at the beginning of his pontificate, but already the first steps give us great courage and comfort. Even the reaction of the people, so beautiful and enthusiastic, says a lot,” Pizzaballa told the Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday.