Nigeria Will Shine As Africa’s Economic Powerhouse With Committed, Competent Leaders – Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s symbol of hope if led by competent, committed, and compassionate individuals.

The former Anambra State Governor made this assertion while speaking at the Africa Together Conference held at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

The event, themed “The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents,” was attended by youth leaders across the African continent.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Obi shared highlights of his experience at the conference and his message to the young attendees.

“Yesterday, at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, I was honoured with an invitation to address African youths in the African Together Conference tagged ‘The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents,’” Obi wrote.

He added, “I was delighted to interact with these youths drawn from different African countries and passionate about making a positive difference in society. I was inspired by the energy and determination of these young leaders, and I remain committed to empowering them to shape Africa’s future.”

Obi said the forum provided an opportunity to explore how the continent could overcome corruption and pursue sustainable development.

“Our discussion centred on the pathway to dismantling corruption and building a better future for our continent,” he noted.

According to him, “I reiterated how investing in the critical areas of human and national development, education, health, and pulling people out of poverty can drive immeasurable growth and development in any nation and continent.”

Citing global examples, Obi explained: “Drawing examples from our comparable nations: China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the continent of Asia, I showed how committed leadership can turn around any country and continent by prioritising investments in these areas.”

He also reflected on his political career, saying, “I shared insights from my political journey, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that come with serving the public. I maintained that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can work for all if we dismantle corruption and rascality in governance and prioritise investment in the critical areas of development.”

Obi reaffirmed his belief in the nation’s potential, stating, “With competent, committed, and compassionate leadership, Nigeria can become a beacon of hope, and Africa will rise to become a global economic powerhouse.”

He expressed gratitude to the organisers and participants, writing, “I thank the African Society, University of Cambridge, for hosting this important event, and I also appreciate the young leaders who participated with such enthusiasm and dedication.”

In conclusion, Obi urged Nigerians to be active in the democratic process. “As we strive to build the New Nigeria, we all must get involved in this important process of nation-building by ensuring that only competent, capable, committed leaders with character and integrity are elected into public offices,” he stated.