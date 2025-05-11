‘My Spirit Has Already Left There’ – Fubara Downplays Reinstatement Calls

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has distanced himself from reinstatement calls, stating his spirit no longer aligns with the position. Fubara, during the service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, organised by the Rivers Elders Forum on Sunday, said he is not desperate to return to office.

Naija News learnt that several speakers at the event had referred to Fubara as the ‘Governor’ and strongly criticised his suspension, calling for immediate reversal.

In response, Fubara dismissed the opinions, stating that such comments would not likely promote peace.

Fubara hinted at his preference for a more strategic and less confrontational approach to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He further warned that some of the actions taken by some of his supporters, though well-intended, had only worsened his situation.

He said, “Not everything is by oshogbe. Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there.”

Fubara also urged the attendees to focus on the tribute of Edwin Clark, who lived a selfless life advocating for the Niger Delta region and not make it about politics.