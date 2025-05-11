Gov Adeleke Orders Resumption Of Long-Abandoned Osun House Project In Abuja

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed that construction will resume next month on the long-abandoned Osun House project situated in Abuja’s Central Business District.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to Naija News.

The announcement comes after Governor Adeleke approved the cancellation of the initial contract, which had lingered unresolved for over 13 years.

Following the termination, the Osun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has been directed to mobilise to the project site and begin work immediately.

During a recent low-key inspection of the site, Governor Adeleke expressed satisfaction that the legal and contractual hurdles that had hindered progress on the project had been cleared.

“In line with the policy of our administration to complete all inherited projects, we have resolved all bottlenecks and the Ministry of Work is to commence completion work without further delay.

“I urge the Ministry to fast track the project. A project abandoned for 12 years by the time we took over in 2022 deserves urgent attention. Our administration is committed to completing the project started and almost completed by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“From 2023 to date, we have successfully navigated the contractual issues. I can assure Osun people that the coast is clear now and Osun will soon be reaping the fruits of her investment in the project,” Governor Adeleke noted.