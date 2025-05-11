Full List Of Winners In Lagos APC Chairmanship Primaries

No fewer than 51 chairmanship candidates emerged from Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries conducted across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the primaries were largely peaceful but had a few disruptions in isolated areas.

The APC adopted consensus and electoral processes to select its flagbearers ahead of the forthcoming local government elections, scheduled for July 2025.

Below is the full list of successful LGAs, LCDAs chairmanship candidates:

Ifako-Ijaiye – Prince Akanbi Hamzat

Igbogbo Baiyeku – Olalekan Aroyewu

Ojokoro – Rossini Oluyemisi

Kosofe – Barr. Moyosore Ogunlewe

Ajeromi-Ifelodun – Hon. Akindipe Olamilekan

Ifelodun – Okeowo Oluremi

Surulere – Hon. Yusuf Sule

Coker-Aguda – Hon. Ogidan Azeez

Agboyi-Ketu – Adetola Oyedele

Ejigbo – Taoheed Taiwo

Lagos Island East – Muibi Alade Folawiyo

Amuwo-Odofin – Sanusi Ismail

Ojo – Rufai Muibat

Lagos Island – Taiwo Oyekan

Ikorodu North – Wale Ameen

Eti-Osa East – Samsideen Agunbiade

Badagry – Hunkpe Babatunde

Epe – Sura Olayemi Animashaun

Isolo – Olasoju Adebayo Babatunde

Ibeju-Lekki – Sesan Olowa

Ikosi-Ejirin – Anomo Adewale

Badagry West – Ibrahim Rauf

Ikorodu – Ladega Adedayo

Oriade – Rasak Oloyede

Orile-Agege – Abiodun Akinola

Shomolu – Ashimi Lateef

Ikosi-Isheri – Bada Abolanle

Oshodi-Isolo – Otunba Kehinde Oloyede

Imota – Sunday Benson

Ikorodu West – Kazeem Sulaimon

Apapa – Sebanjo Idowu

Olorunda LCDA – Ajose Peter

Eredo – Ismail Monsuru

Mosan-Okunola – Opeyemi Akindele

Ayobo-Ipaja – Agbaje Abiodun

Alimosho – Akinpelu Ibrahim

Apapa-Iganmu – Jimoh Olawale Saliu

Bariga – Bukola Omofe

Mushin – Aruwe Tubosun

Ojodu – Olusegun Odumbaku

Egbe-Idimu – Balogun Idris

Igando-Ikotun – Akinsanya

Ikeja – Hakeem Dauda

Onigbongbo – Moyo Adebanjo

Odi-Olowo – Jakande Lawal

Ikoyi-Obalende – Bola Oladunjoye

Eti-Osa – Omoba Adetoro Adeola

Agege – Babatunde Azeez

Iru-Victoria Island – Alabi Aminot Oluwakemi

Itire-Ikate – Odunayo Olufemi

Agbado-Oke Odo – Jimoh Abiodun Ishola