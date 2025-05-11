El Clásico: Carlo Ancelotti Annouces Squad For Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Clash

The head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has announced his squad for the highly anticipated La Liga El-Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for Sunday evening.

The match will be held at FC Barcelona’s home ground, Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, kicking off at 3:15 PM (Nigeria time). Real Madrid come into this encounter following a narrow 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo in their latest outing.

Currently, Real Madrid stand in second place on the La Liga table, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points.

Here is Real Madrid’s squad for the match against Barcelona:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre

Defenders: Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Asencio, Youssef, Jacobo

Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos

Forwards: Vini Jr, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Víctor Muñoz

Meanwhile, Barcelona have received a significant boost ahead of the El Clásico with the return of Alejandro Balde and Marc Casadó to full fitness.

According to the club’s official website, both players are now available for selection by manager Hansi Flick as they prepare for this crucial match.

Casadó had been recovering from a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, an injury sustained on March 18.

Balde also faced challenges, having injured his left thigh during a match against Leganés on April 12.