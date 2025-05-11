Chelsea Risk Losing Champions League Spot After Suffering Setback Against Newcastle

Chelsea’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot took a significant blow today, May 11, as they fell 2-0 to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The defeat ended Chelsea’s winning streak, and they dropped crucial points in a tightly contested race for the Premier League top four.

Newcastle came out firing, with Sandro Tonali opening the scoring in just the 2nd minute, stunning the visitors.

The early goal set the tone for a dominant display by the Magpies, who capitalized on their momentum and never allowed Chelsea to settle.

Chelsea’s troubles deepened in the 35th minute when striker Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge, reducing the Blues to ten men for the majority of the match.

Despite several efforts to regroup, Chelsea struggled to create clear chances and were punished again in stoppage time when Bruno Guimarães sealed the win with a late goal, putting the result beyond doubt.

The loss leaves Chelsea in fifth place with 63 points from 36 matches, now trailing fourth-placed Manchester City by two points, with only two games remaining.

Newcastle, meanwhile, leapfrogged into third with a strong showing, taking their tally to 66 points after 36 games.

With Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also hot on their heels, Chelsea now face mounting pressure to secure victories in their final fixtures if they hope to reclaim a top-four finish and guarantee Champions League football next season.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will need to rally his squad quickly, especially in the absence of Jackson, whose suspension could further hamper their attacking options during this crucial final stretch.