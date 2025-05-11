PDP’s Crucial Meeting Kickoff As Makinde, Adeleke, Others Arrive [Full List]

Governors and top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have converged at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a high-level stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the party’s lingering internal crisis.

Naija News reports that among those present for the Sunday meeting were Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa). Also in attendance were Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

The meeting also drew key figures from the party’s leadership, including PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Secretary of the Board of Trustees and former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; and several former governors such as Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Others in attendance include former Senate President and Kwara State Governor, Bukola Saraki; Babangida Muazu (Niger); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

The meeting, convened by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum, follows recent resolutions reached at a similar gathering in Ibadan.

The PUNCH had exclusively reported that invitations were sent to former governors, National Working Committee members, and Board of Trustees representatives.

Discussions are expected to focus on critical issues including the party’s National Secretary position, the upcoming National Elective Convention, the National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27, and strategies to address the wave of recent defections from the PDP.