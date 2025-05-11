Atiku Cannot Be Bullied Into Surrendering Presidential Ambition – Sowunmi

Prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, has firmly defended the right of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to pursue his presidential ambition, dismissing criticisms tied to the number of times Atiku has contested in past elections.

Atiku, who has made multiple attempts at the presidency, ran twice under the PDP platform, losing to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and Bola Tinubu in 2023.

As the political landscape gradually shifts toward the 2027 presidential election, debate has intensified regarding Atiku’s continued interest.

Critics argue that the 78-year-old veteran politician should allow younger candidates to emerge. However, Sowunmi considers these arguments misplaced.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Sowunmi dismissed the suggestion that Atiku should bow out of the presidential race, asserting that the decision to contest is personal and constitutionally protected.

“The first thing people must understand is that a lot of suggestions, persuasion, argument, pressure, and bullies come into play in politics, but whether any human being will contest any election is purely the rights granted to them by the constitution and according to the platforms of the party,” he said.

Rather than strategising how to unseat the ruling party, Sowunmi said many Nigerians have instead focused on attempting to pressure Atiku into quitting, an effort he insists will not succeed.

“So what I find a little bit curious is that instead of people to talk about how they win the or even how they’re going to win the general election they have devoted too much time into trying to bully a man that cannot be bullied. I know very well if anybody tries to bully him, you basically does only to make him more resolute in his position” the PDP chieftain added.

He emphasised that the right to contest is not only Atiku’s constitutional prerogative, but also a matter for the party structures, including zoning, as enshrined in their constitution and that of the country.

“What law would you use to prevent somebody from contesting an election when we have even created laws to say anybody who wants to contest is free to contest,” Sowunmi queried.

Reflecting on Atiku’s long history in Nigerian politics, he noted that his previous attempts were part of a healthy democratic process, where individuals can pursue elective office regardless of past outcomes.

“He has contested primary tickets in parties before that he didn’t win, and he has also contested primary tickets in parties that he has won. He contested in 1992, he didn’t get the ticket at that time in SDP.

“In 2007, he won under he won the ticket under AC, or ACN I can’t remember. In 2011, he tried to do it under the PDP, he didn’t really get the ticket. In 2015, he contested under the APC, he didn’t get the ticket. So, what I’m trying to say in essence is that, don’t let us put too much energy on depriving people of their rights,” he concluded.