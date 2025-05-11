Arsenal Grab Draw Against Liverpool As Man U, Chelsea Lose

Arsenal survived a huge scare, coming back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a thrilling English Premier League clash on Sunday.

Though Liverpool have already been crowned Champions of this season’s EPL, Arsenal still need the points to ensure a top-four finish.

Two quick-fire goals from Cody Gakpo and Luiz Diaz in the first half suggested Liverpool were on track for the maximum three points. However, Arsenal turned things around in the second half with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino.

Naija News reports both teams eventually settled for a 2-2 draw in the four-goal thriller.

Though Merino was sent off later in the game, the Gunners held on to take a point from the top-of-the-table clash.

In other matches, Nicholas Jackson was shown a straight red card for elbowing an opponent as Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Newcastle United, further putting doubts on the Blues’ top-five ambition.

Manchester United also suffered a 2-0 loss at home to West Ham United, and it was the same scoreline for Tottenham, their Europa League final opponent, who lost to Crystal Palace.

Below are the results from Sunday’s games

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 0-2 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leicester City

Tottenham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea