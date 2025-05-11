AMVCA 2025: ‘Nobody Can Tell Me My Dress Didn’t Eat’ -Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel Oputa, said her outfit at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) was elegant and would have probably won the Best Dressed award.

Naija News reports that BBNaija star, Liquorose Afije, won the Best Dressed Female award at the 2025 AMVCA, while her colleague, Prince Nelson, took home the Best Dressed Male.

The winners received ₦1 million cash prize each.

However, reacting to the development, Uriel Oputa, in a post via Instagram on Saturday night, claimed that she lost the Best Dressed Female award to Liquorose due to her lateness at the event.

She wrote, “This is not to knock anyone’s design. Everyone looked stunning.

“But let be honest, the only reason I didn’t win best dressed is because I was not there on time. Nobody can tell me my dress didn’t eat.”

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has accused a movie editor of trying to ruin her hard work by delivering a subpar movie to her.

According to the thespian, she spent months producing a movie worth millions of naira without financial support from anyone, only for the editor to allegedly deliver a subpar final product after six weeks of delay.

She lamented that she endured sleepless nights and personal sacrifices to complete the film, which included spending nearly seven months trying to secure a particular cast member.

However, the actress stated that despite the initial agreement for a two-week turnaround, the editor took six weeks and delivered what she described as “a bunch of crabs.”