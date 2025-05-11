Akpabio: ‘Sandra Duru Wanted Me To Destroy Natasha’ – Journalist Confesses

Nigerian journalist, Francess Olisa Ogbonnaya, has accused United Kingdom-based Nigerian activist, Sandra Duru, also known as Prof Mgbeke, of attempting to hire her to produce a voiceover that would damage the reputation of suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Duru recently came into the spotlight after she claimed that Senator Natasha allegedly attempted to induce her with ₦200 million to falsely accuse the former Akwa Ibom governor of organ harvesting.

Although Natasha has since denied the allegation, Francess Ogbonnaya, in a viral video online, claims that Sandra provided her with audio recordings and a script that contained defamatory content, but she refused to produce the voiceover, citing her profession as a journalist and her plans to run for office.

Ogbonnaya alleged that Sandra wanted to use the voiceover to spread false information about Senator Natasha, including claims that she wanted to bring down the Yoruba government.

She said, “She wanted me to disrupt and destroy Natasha at the TV station she wanted me to go to on her behalf but not be neutral. I refused because I am a journalist and have plans to run for office like I did before, so I cannot do it.

“How can a Kogi; Igbira who are minority with no alliances and even tilted to the Yorubas now say that? A Kogi person is a minority in Nigeria, so what will she gain by fighting the Yoruba government?

“Sandra lied about it (sexual harassment claim). In the audios she sent to me, Senator Natasha never mentioned anything about there being no sexual harassment.”

Ogbonnaya further questioned the authenticity of any potential audio release by Sandra Duru.

“If Sandra releases anything like that, she cloned it. In the original audios she sent to me, there was nothing like that (denial of sexual harassment claim). The woman (Natasha) never said there was no sexual abuse; she was even highlighting experiences that suggest sexual harassment,” Ogbonnaya alleged.

Regarding the former Minister of Finance, Oby Ezekwesili, Ogbonnaya denied that Senator Natasha said she bought the former minister.

Ogbonnaya asserted that the audio recordings showed Senator Natasha thanking God for Dr Ezekwesili’s support and discussing her efforts to address issues affecting women.

Ogbonnayaalso claims that Sandra has been blackmailing and manipulating others, including Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

“Sandra even told me that she made Rochas a governor!!! She was blackmailing the man. She blackmailed Hope (Imo governor) through the commissioner for international affairs,” Olisa alleged.

When asked if Sandra paid her, Olisa stated, “Yes! Political audio is 500k, she priced 300k! I removed the places that could implicate us. She got angry that I removed her lies. She rejected the audio and refused to use my voice, so she went to someone else.”

Olisa further urged the police to investigate the matter, saying “Let the police do their job. I’m telling Akpabio to be wary of her. I can’t ascertain if she is working with Natasha or Akpabio. Sandra is the one I know.”

“The evidence I have sent to you now are a tip of the iceberg… If she wants us to release conversations, I am ready. Especially the big names she mentioned there. Let her remember that,.”