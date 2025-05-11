Air Peace Aircraft Collides With Antelope On Abuja Airport Runway

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that an aircraft belonging to Air Peace, recently collided with an Antelope while taxiing on the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The NCAA Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Achimugu explained that the incident, which happened on Saturday, said the incident left the animal decimated and the aircraft on the ground.

Naija News gathered that the incident caused disruptions to scheduled flights as the aircraft was marked Aircraft on Ground (AOG).

The NCAA spokesperson added that while the incident was beyond the control of the airline operator, Air Peace still has an obligation to inform its customers of the development, provide refunds, and extend necessary care.

Achimugu added that such unforeseen occurrences were part of the challenges that usually lead to flight disruptions.

“Monitoring reports yesterday indicated that an Air Peace aircraft ran into a large antelope, decimating the animal and leaving the aircraft on ground.

“As a result, flights meant to be operated by this aircraft would naturally be disrupted, even though engineers are on the ground to assess and fix the plane. Passengers waiting would naturally be infuriated,” he said in a post via 𝕏 .

He stressed that the NCAA would not hesitate to sanction the airline if it fails in its responsibilities.