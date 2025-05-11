2025 FIBA AfroBasket: D’Tigers Of Nigeria In Group B

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have been drawn into Group B of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament, where they will face off against reigning champions Tunisia, alongside Cameroon and Madagascar.

The 2025 FIBA AfroBasket is scheduled from August 12 to 24 in Angola, a country known for its vibrant basketball culture.

The official draw was conducted in Luanda, the capital city of Angola, on Friday and garnered significant attention, with attendance from numerous African basketball icons and legends who celebrated the spirit of the game across the continent.

The seeding system for the draw was based on the FIBA world rankings, ensuring a competitive balance among the teams.

D’Tigers, who emerged victorious in the 2015 edition of the tournament, are on a mission to claim their second continental title, aiming to improve upon their performance in the last AfroBasket held in 2021, where they faced a surprising early exit following a defeat to Uganda in the pre-quarter-finals.

Tunisia, the defending champions, have a storied history in the tournament, having clinched the title three times, including a memorable victory against Nigeria in the dramatic final of the 2017 edition. Their experience and track record make them a formidable opponent in this year’s competition.

Cameroon, while yet to secure an AfroBasket championship, have shown promise in previous editions, finishing as runners-up in the 2007 tournament held in Angola.

The team boasts a strong lineup, featuring NBA star Pascal Siakam, although it remains uncertain whether the 2019 NBA champion will be able to participate.

Madagascar, which first made their AfroBasket debut in 1972, will participate in their fourth edition of the tournament in 2025. Despite struggling in the earlier years, their best finish came in the inaugural tournament, where they placed ninth.

The tournament will be hosted across two venues: the bustling capital, Luanda, which will feature several key group fixtures and the final phase matches, and Namibe, a southern city designated for group phase games.