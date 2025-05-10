Politics
Winners Emerge In Lagos APC Chairmanship Primaries (See Result)
Winners have emerged from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries conducted for local government areas in Lagos State ahead of the council polls.
Naija News reports Hon. James Faleke, who coordinated the primaries as well as the chairman of the electoral committee, Babatunde Oganla, assured that the process was free, fair and transparent.
The primaries, held at the party’s state secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, on Saturday, May 10, were conducted for 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to select chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the APC ahead of the July 12 council polls in Lagos State.
Below are the results that have been confirmed.
Ejigbo: Taoheed Taiwo
Lagos Island-East: Muibi Alade
Amuwo Odofin: Sanusi Ismail
Ojo: Rufai Muibat
Lagos Island: Taiwo Oyekan
Ikorodu-North: Wale Ameen
Eti-Osa East: Samsideen Agunbiade
Badagry: Hunpe Babatunde
Epe: Sura Olayemi Animashaun
Ifako-Ijaiye: Usman Hamzat
Igbogbo-Baiyeku: Olalekan Aroyewu
Ojokoro: Rossini Oluyemisi
Kosofe: Moyosore Ogunlewe
Ajeromi-Ifelodun: Akindipe Olamilekan
Ifelodun: Okeowo Oluremi
Isolo: Olasoju Adebayo Babatunde
Ibeju-Lekki: Sesan Olowa
Ikosi-Ejirin: Anomo Adewale
Badagry-West: Ibrahim Rauf
Ikorodu: Ladega Adedayo
Oriade: Rasak Oloyede
Orile-Agege: Abiodun Akinola
Shomolu: Ashimi Lateef
Ikosi-Isheri: Bada Abolanle
Oshodi-Isolo: Oloyede Kehinde
Imota: Sunday Benson
Ikorodu-West: Kazeem Sulaimon
Apapa: Sebanjo Idowu
Olorunda LCDA: Ajose Peter
Eredo: Ismail Monsuru
Mosan-Okunola: Opeyemi Akindele
Ayobo-Ipaja: Agbaje Abiodun
Alimosho: Akinpelu Ibrahim
Apapa-Iganmu: Jimoh Olawale Saliu
Bariga: Bukola Omofe Adedeji
Mushin: Aruwe Tubosun
Ojodu: Olusegun Odumbaku
Egbe-Idimu: Balogun Idris
Igando-Ikotun: Akinsanya
Ikeja: Hakeem Dauda
Onigbongbo: Moyo Adebanjo
Odi-Olowo: Jakande Lawal
Surulere: Yusuf Sule
Coker-Aguda: Ogidan Azeez
Agboyi-Ketu: Tola Oyedele