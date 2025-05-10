Winners Emerge In Lagos APC Chairmanship Primaries (See Result)

Winners have emerged from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries conducted for local government areas in Lagos State ahead of the council polls.

Naija News reports Hon. James Faleke, who coordinated the primaries as well as the chairman of the electoral committee, Babatunde Oganla, assured that the process was free, fair and transparent.

The primaries, held at the party’s state secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, on Saturday, May 10, were conducted for 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to select chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the APC ahead of the July 12 council polls in Lagos State.

Below are the results that have been confirmed.

Ejigbo: Taoheed Taiwo

Lagos Island-East: Muibi Alade

Amuwo Odofin: Sanusi Ismail

Ojo: Rufai Muibat

Lagos Island: Taiwo Oyekan

Ikorodu-North: Wale Ameen

Eti-Osa East: Samsideen Agunbiade

Badagry: Hunpe Babatunde

Epe: Sura Olayemi Animashaun

Ifako-Ijaiye: Usman Hamzat

Igbogbo-Baiyeku: Olalekan Aroyewu

Ojokoro: Rossini Oluyemisi

Kosofe: Moyosore Ogunlewe

Ajeromi-Ifelodun: Akindipe Olamilekan

Ifelodun: Okeowo Oluremi

Isolo: Olasoju Adebayo Babatunde

Ibeju-Lekki: Sesan Olowa

Ikosi-Ejirin: Anomo Adewale

Badagry-West: Ibrahim Rauf

Ikorodu: Ladega Adedayo

Oriade: Rasak Oloyede

Orile-Agege: Abiodun Akinola

Shomolu: Ashimi Lateef

Ikosi-Isheri: Bada Abolanle

Oshodi-Isolo: Oloyede Kehinde

Imota: Sunday Benson

Ikorodu-West: Kazeem Sulaimon

Apapa: Sebanjo Idowu

Olorunda LCDA: Ajose Peter

Eredo: Ismail Monsuru

Mosan-Okunola: Opeyemi Akindele

Ayobo-Ipaja: Agbaje Abiodun

Alimosho: Akinpelu Ibrahim

Apapa-Iganmu: Jimoh Olawale Saliu

Bariga: Bukola Omofe Adedeji

Mushin: Aruwe Tubosun

Ojodu: Olusegun Odumbaku

Egbe-Idimu: Balogun Idris

Igando-Ikotun: Akinsanya

Ikeja: Hakeem Dauda

Onigbongbo: Moyo Adebanjo

Odi-Olowo: Jakande Lawal

Surulere: Yusuf Sule

Coker-Aguda: Ogidan Azeez

Agboyi-Ketu: Tola Oyedele