Why Rail Transport Will Transform Nigeria’s Economy – Opeifa

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, has said the transformation of the rail transport would boost the nation’s economy.

Naija News reports that Opeife said with the support of President Bola Tinubu, the railway system is being transformed to boost easy movement of people, goods and services across the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the NRC Managing Director stated that with strategic investments in modern rail, cities are being reconnected to ports and industrial hubs.

He further emphasized that more jobs, directly and indirectly, have been created with the transformation of the nation’s rail transport.

He said, “Nigeria’s rail revolution marks a transformative chapter in the nation’s infrastructure development, promising not only to ease transportation, but also to stimulate economic growth and regional integration.

“With strategic investments in modern rail networks, including the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, and Warri-Itakpe lines, the country is steadily reconnecting major cities, ports, and industrial hubs.

“This resurgence of rail transport is improving mobility for millions of Nigerians, offering safer, faster, and more affordable alternatives to road travel. It is also enhancing freight capacity, reducing road congestion, and cutting logistics costs for businesses. Beyond the economic benefits, the rail revolution is creating jobs, promoting tourism, and fostering national unity by bridging geographical and social divides.

“As Nigeria continues to expand its rail infrastructure, including the development of inland dry ports and standard gauge lines, the vision of a connected, modern, and prosperous nation moves closer to reality. The rail renaissance is not just about tracks and trains—it’s about laying the foundation for sustainable national development.”