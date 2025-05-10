‘We Will Have Problem’ – VeryDarkMan Cautions EFCC On His Alleged Money-Laundering Case

Controversial social media commentator Martin Vincent Otse, widely recognised as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has declared his intention to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, he has issued strong warnings to the agency regarding the portrayal of his image and case to the public.

In a video shared online, the vocal activist disclosed that his phone is currently held by the EFCC, which has restricted his access to his digital platforms.

VeryDarkMan stressed that while he is open to working with the EFCC, he will not accept being unjustly labelled as a fraudster.

The activist, known for his often provocative remarks, voiced concerns that the EFCC may have accessed sensitive information from his confiscated phone, including evidence related to various matters.

He accused the agency of preventing him from accessing his iCloud and WhatsApp accounts, resulting in a significant loss of control over crucial data.

“My phone is with the EFCC. As a matter of fact, I bought another phone when I came out because I have a feeling they will not give me back my phone. I was trying to log into my iCloud, but I can’t access it again,” VeryDarkMan said.

“But that is by the way. EFCC, now that we want to start a friendship, I want to put this out there, let me tell you what will spoil the friendship: you people took a photo of me, if you ever release that photo and I see ‘money laundering’ on it, that is where we will have a problem.

“If you release my picture on your page and I see ‘money laundering’ on it, first of all, you people will prove money laundering to Nigerians. It might actually be the first case we will do in the open, all the details will be put online.

“If you put ‘tax evasion,’ no problem. But you see ‘money laundering’? If you put it there, it only means two things: you will prove it to Nigerians, and it also goes to say that every other person you have accused is innocent, because I don’t launder money. I am not a fraudster.”

VeryDarkMan also faulted GTBank, alleging their misconduct and warning that he would expose their actions in due course.

“As for GTBank, I am coming. I will explain to them what you people did, and it is crazy. I will explain in full detail what you people did that day. I saw the fake images you people put online, different videos, and I was like, ‘What are these people doing?’ Do these people think I would die there (in EFCC custody) and not come out?” VeryDarkMan claimed.

The social critic also claimed to have obtained evidence of the events at the bank premise, which is allegedly on the phone now in the EFCC’s possession.

He said, “I have the evidence. The only thing that will save you (GTBank) is that maybe the EFCC deletes the video, because the video is there when everything happened. I have it. It is on my phone. And if the EFCC deletes it, it is also a problem for them.”

The activist further cautioned the EFCC, urging the anti-graft agency to avoid actions that could damage its integrity or spark legal battles.

“To my future friends, if that photo comes out, we will go to court. The only difference is that you are big, you are the government, but I will stress you people. And it is going to dent your image and your integrity.

“It goes further to explain that most of the things you people post online about people are not true. So please, let us think about this through. I love you, EFCC. You love me too,” VeryDarkMan added.