Under Soludo, We Have Lost Too Many Lives, I Will Fix It – AAC Candidate, Ifemeludike

African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike, has assured Ndi Anambra of world-class governance if elected in the November 8th election.

The Nollywood actress and activist decried that Ndi Anambra face hardship and insecurity every day as a result of Governor Chukwuma Soludo‘s “failure” in leadership.

Speaking with Naija News, Miss Ifemeludike stated that Governor Soludo, who promised a Dubai-Taiwan Anambra, failed to deliver it.

The only female candidate for the November 8 governorship election assured youths and women that her administration would deliver good governance, provide employment and address all their challenges.

The AAC governorship candidate told Ndi Anambra that she is the only one who feels their struggles and the effects of poor governance of the current government.

Why Should It Be You? Why Should Anambra Voters Vote For You?

“I like how your question started. It should be me. I was just thinking about it this morning and I said to myself, I am just like everyone of them, my people who are going through this hardship. I’m just like everyone of them. I take the buses they take, the dilapidated buses they take, you see how they’re squeezed like animals in these buses. I ply these bad roads with them. I don’t have a private jet. I don’t have the luxury of moving in bulletproof cars. I face the security risk like them. I face the hunger like them. So why not me?

“Compare me with my co-contestants, in terms of status, financial, you find out that none of these people can ever bring themselves as low as I have.”

How do you intend to confront PDP, APGA, APC candidates with their financial and political muscles and win the heart of voters?

“I have a platform of African Action Congress. Which is a party that cares about the needs of the people. A party that has represented and spoken out for the people. Having the support of my party gives me an edge because this is a party that is youth-friendly and all-inclusive.

“This is a party that believes in equality, equity, accountability and transparency. The pillars of justice. These are the pillars of African Action Congress. So these give me a lot of confidence.”

How grounded is your party in Anambra?

“We have made our mark in a short time. The credit must be given to the party. And another important mark we have made is the party presented a candidate that is young. A candidate that doesn’t represent what other candidates represent or stand for. Because when you look at other political parties, you find out that you hardly find young people getting this kind of opportunity to run on their platform. Why? For example, a party like APC sells tickets for ₦40 million.

“But in our party, you can run as long as you have what it takes, in terms of character, in terms of capacity. And capacity here is not even financial. We are talking about intellectual. We are talking about having the capacity to think about the masses and have the heart that beats for the people. So these are ways that we have come to make a mark in the hearts of Ndi Anambra.

“What you are going to see in the coming weeks is the fact that people will start realising how the African Action Congress is not just a party that only talks, it’s a party of action, just like the name. That we are not interested in the money bags, we are interested in breeding young people. So that for me is a very instructive mark that I, for one, am going to rally on and use it to speak to the conscience of Ndi Anambra for them to understand that this party is solely for them.”

How are you going to scale through financial burden of campaigns?

“You know this is the advantage of running with young people who are innovative over those with dead brains ( sorry for my language). Some of the old politicians have dead brains. It’s not because their brains are actually dead. It’s because their brains are clogged with their personal interests.

“You know, they have no agenda or idea or vision to run and give the people who voted for them right leadership. They have it in their hearts, but they don’t actually put it to use.

“In our own situation, we are running this campaign with young, vibrant, innovative and technology-savvy people, and I am telling you categorically, finances will not be our problem. Money is not always the problem. We are only limited by our mindset. What the problem always is is the idea and vision to run a dream.

“So, for us, we have our plans. I may not be able to tell you all of it, but finance will be the least of our worries. Because by the time we put out the blueprint of what we will do in Anambra State finances will show up.”

To what extent do you trust INEC will conduct a free and fair election?

“I can’t truly say I trust or distrust anybody, including INEC. But one thing I can tell you is I trust myself to be able to stand and fight for what is mine. I’m not a woman to cheat. I will fight and I will make sure Ndi Anambra fights to claim what is theirs.

“If Ndi Anambra come out in their masses to say they want me to be the governor, and we vote, we will fight to defend our vote. And if INEC is the one standing in the way, we will give them a go. So we are going to run our campaign, allow Ndi Anambra to make their decisions.

“If the masses are saying I’m the one to go by the end of the campaign towards the November 8th election, and it’s clear that the masses voted for me, one thing you must know is that I trust in my capacity and ability to defend the votes.”

Why should Ndi Anambra not give Soludo a second chance and give you a chance?

“Sincerely speaking, I have seen the Governor; he plays to the gallery for the first three years of his leadership, and I think he’s still doing that. You see, what we get excited about as leadership is just a scratch of the surface of what leadership should be. The excitement, I don’t get it. What has he done compared to the allocation he received in the last three to four years? So we get excited over what?

“A government that gets allocation every month in billions, not to think of internally generated revenue. What have you done with all of this money? We should have clinics in all the local governments, in all the towns in Anambra State.

“So I am not going for the mediocrity leadership he has been giving to Anambra State. I travel outside this country and I get to see how developed countries work. He is the one who promised a Taiwan – Dubai Anambra, I have not seen it.

“It doesn’t make sense someone would say he has 8 years, that’s not constitutionally right. He has done four years, we will assess his leadership and if it doesn’t soothe Ndi Anambra, and they say they need to have something fresh and new, let them have it. And that’s what I am here to offer.

“I’m not intimidated by the way he has manipulated the minds of people to believe that he’s done… By the time we’re done speaking with Ndi Anambra, they will understand what leadership is, and then they will have to make their choices all over again.”

How do you intend to address security issues in Anambra?

“Security is one of the reasons I said this government, led by Professor Charles Soludo, has failed. We have lost too many lives. And you know the problem with our country is that losing life has become a normal thing. For me, every human life lost must be accounted for.

“For me, security is Anambra’s bane. Even though it is a little bit complex, if given the right attention and the right policy, we will get it right.

“And you know the security issue has fested into different dimensions. You have herders-farmers clashes. You have unknown gunmen, you have kidnapping of people, dignitaries, clergymen, just random kidnapping here and there. Also, issue of cultism cannot be left out. So we are going to draw a map on these security issues and where they exist. We are going to get into this situation and apply solutions that can work for each of those issues.

“For instance, you talked about the herders-farmers clashes, these herders-farmers clash while grazing. For us, modern ranches are a way to bring solutions to this issue. Because you can just lead cows to people’s farms and destroy farms and crops. It can’t happen that way. These livestock are for business. So we need to initiate policies that can help the herders. Because the livestock business is a billion-dollar business. It’s a business you cannot ignore.

“I have heard people say, let’s get these people off our land. No, that’s not the solution. They can exist. For me, government determines the modus operandi of a community. If we have a policy that works for everyone, you will find that people are going to behave orderly and we will have peace. And of course, the reason for this livestock is to produce food. The livestock not only gives meat, it brings dairy products as well. Even the waste products of these cows are money-making ways. Everything about agricultural sector, including the livestock, is money. So, how do we harness these potentials and also bring safety to our people?

“Some of these Fulani herders are employed by some of our indigenous people. Some of these livestock are not owned by the herders. The herders are just people who feed them. So this is business potential that can bring revenue to the government.”

What are your plans for women and youths?

“The agricultural sector, we are lacking in that area because we’ve not employed youths in that sector. We have not created employment in that particular sector. And this is a sector that can give us opportunity to employ millions of young people. But the problem is how much has government invested in agricultural sector?

“By introducing mechanised technology that takes over the traditional methods that we know. It used to be hoe and cutlass farming. How many young people want to go and do hoe and cutlass farming? I don’t think any young people should, I cannot go and do hoe and cutlass farming.

“And look at climate change, the sun is burning these days. So when you introduce mechanised farming, it makes it easy to employ young people. And they can actually wear their suits and feel… They are going to be making a lot of money. So this is an area we can never overemphasize in terms of picking up the agriculture sector, mechanizing it and technically driving it. And trust me, that sector alone is a singular sector; you are going to have manufacturing industries.

“Check the palm kernel industry, it can lead the entire state. What about the cassava industry? There are so many potentials with agriculture and industrialization. These two areas, I am going to make sure employment is made available for young people.”

What are the challenges you see to your election?

“I think one of the challenges I see is my inner self. I’m the only threat or challenge. The only challenge or threat I see is myself. I don’t fear any kind of thing. That’s not to say there will not be external challenges or threats, but I hate to pay attention to them. I don’t think intimidation, I don’t think fear. But the only thing that can be a hindrance is myself. But if I continue to be true to myself, true to the reason why I am running, then every other thing will give way. It’s just a matter of time. I have been prepared for this and I will run and I will win.”

Tell Ndi Anambra again why they should vote for you?

“It’s as simple as the fact that I am like you. I’m going to fight for you. I’m going to make sure you get the leadership you deserve. I will be your voice. As Anambra State governor, I will lead from the front. I will make sure none is left behind and everyone is fine. There will be justice and equity. There will be fairness. And at the end of the day, there will be joy. So Ndi Anambra tetanu na ụra ( wake up from sleep). We have slept for too long.”