Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 10th May, 2025

Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 10th May, 2025.

Senators from Kebbi State have concluded plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that this was disclosed during a meeting of the lawmakers and other stakeholders with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was made known in a post on 𝕏 on Friday by Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosts Governors, Former Governors and Political Stakeholders of the Caliphate of Sokoto, Kebbi And Zamfara. APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje led the stakeholders to the Presidential Villa where they informed Mr President that all three PDP Senators from Kebbi State will decamp to the APC at the floor of the Senate next week Tuesday.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that Nigeria has completely settled the $3.4 billion in COVID-19 financial assistance received through the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

However, the government still owes approximately $30 million to the multilateral organisation for Special Drawing Rights (SDR) charges.

This $30 million, equivalent to ₦48.2 billion, will be paid annually over four years as fees associated with the loan, totalling over ₦190 billion.

SDRs are additional foreign exchange reserve assets established and maintained by the IMF, representing a claim to currency held by member countries for potential exchange.

Naija News reports that the announcement of the full repayment has elicited mixed reactions, despite the presidency’s enthusiastic celebration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Otega Ogra, shared a widely circulated post on 𝕏, heralding Nigeria’s removal from the IMF debtors’ list.

He characterised this achievement as a sign of ‘Discipline, reform, and strategic reset by the Tinubu-Shettima administration in restructuring our finances for a more prosperous future.’

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has assured that the party is well-positioned to weather the storm and remain a strong political force in the country, despite the defection waves affecting the party.

In an interview with Vanguard, Sowunmi addressed the ongoing concerns regarding party members leaving the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), downplaying the significance of these movements.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi questioned the panic surrounding the defections, stating, “Why would PDP not survive?”

He emphasised that every political party, including the APC, has limited positions available, especially for high-profile roles such as the Presidency and state governorships.

He posed a rhetorical question to underscore his point, “In the 36 states, there’s only one gubernatorial ticket. All the people that want to be governor in all the 36 states in the country can they get a ticket under APC? The answer is no.”

Sowunmi’s statement reflects his belief that while some members are leaving the PDP, others are joining the party or moving to other political platforms.

“Those who are decamping to the APC are decamping and those who are also decamping to the PDP are decamping and to other parties,” he said, implying that the political movement is not one-sided.

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has tackled Governor Charles Soludo over President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state to commission projects.

Naija News reports that Ozigbo, in a statement via his X handle after Tinubu’s visit, said bringing the President to commission a handful of ‘overhyped’ projects in the state does not mask Soludo’s failure.

The APC chieftain said Soludo has no single achievement since he became governor in the past three years, stressing that Tinubu’s visit is a glaring theatre of missed priorities, misplaced ambitions, and media optics masquerading as progress.

Ozigbo also claimed that Soludo displayed an act of political cowardice after reportedly telling members of his party to ignore their branded clothing over fear that it may stain the party’s image before Tinubu.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said it is not entirely out of place for Nigeria to become a one-party state.

The former Governor of Kano State made this remark while interacting with journalists on Friday after leading some APC chieftains and three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Kebbi State to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftains met with the Nigerian leader to declare their intent to join the ruling APC.

Addressing journalists about the wave of defection into the APC and speculations of Nigeria becoming a one-party state, Ganduje said: “Almost every week in the Senate, House of Representatives, you see members of other political parties decamping into a party. So we came here so that Mr. President will bless this resolution.

“And Mr. President has graciously blessed this resolution. And by Tuesday, I urge you to go and see what is happening in the chambers.”

Responding further on the several warnings by Nigerian leaders against a one-party state and whether that is the wish of the APC, Ganduje said: “One-party state, you see, if one-party state is a wish and blessing to Nigeria, one-party state is not by force. One-party state is by negotiation. It’s by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party.

“If they decide to come into our party willingly, I think there’s nothing like that. There’s nothing with that. Today, democratic China is one of the most strong countries in the world.

“And it’s a one-party system. We are not saying that we are working for one-party system. But if that is the wish of Nigerians, we cannot quarrel with that.”

“You know they say too many cooks spoil the soup. Too many political parties spoil governance,” the APC national chairman reiterated.

Following months of tension and rivalry, Nigeria’s top oil refiners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, have moved towards resolving their differences in a bid to promote mutually beneficial partnerships and foster healthy competition.

Naija News reports that during a recent meeting in Abuja, both companies expressed their commitment to strengthening their collaboration, focusing on ensuring Nigeria’s energy security and advancing shared prosperity for its citizens.

The rivalry between the two companies had escalated into a fierce petrol price battle, which ultimately led to the suspension of the crude-for-naira deal facilitated by the Federal Government last year. However, the agreement was reinstated after changes in the management of NNPCL.

The cost of maintaining the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) has hit a staggering ₦20.03 billion from July 2023 to December 2024, with ₦14.15 billion of this amount allocated for 2024 alone, according to findings from GovSpend, a civic tech platform.

Naija News understands that this figure represents 71 per cent of the total budget for the fleet in the 2024 fiscal year.

Most of the funds were allocated under the category of “Forex Transit Funds,” which cover foreign exchange requirements to facilitate international operations, including fuel, maintenance, and services in foreign currencies.

A source who spoke with Punch explained, “When the aircraft are abroad, payments are often made in U.S. dollars or another foreign currency to ensure uninterrupted operations.”

For instance, in July 2023, ₦1.52 billion was disbursed for “Presidential air fleet forex transit funds,” followed by ₦3.1 billion in August.

These payments continue throughout the year, with ₦5.60 billion disbursed in August alone. In April 2024, ₦5.08 billion was allocated, coinciding with President Tinubu’s two-nation tour to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

As part of the ongoing fleet modernisation, the newly purchased Airbus A330, worth $100 million, was flown to South Africa for refurbishment, including a change of livery to reflect the office of the President.

The plane, an ACJ330-200, boasts state-of-the-art avionics and a customised interior, and is expected to save Nigeria significant fuel and maintenance costs.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that candidates who sat for this year’s UTME can begin checking their scores.

This was disclosed in an official notice released on Friday.

Candidates across Nigeria can now check their 2025 UTME results using the official SMS channels and online platform provided by JAMB.

The Board has maintained its mobile-based result-checking service to ensure accessibility for the over 1.95 million registered candidates nationwide.

The 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season is reaching a thrilling end with a series of scores to be settled this Sunday, May 11.

With just two rounds left, NPFL matchday 37 is loaded with drama—title confirmations, top-four ambitions, and a fierce relegation fight.

Below is all you need to know about the NPFL Matchday 37 Fixtures and what is at stake:

Title Race: Remo Stars Crowned Champions

Remo Stars have officially secured the NPFL title with 68 points after Matchday 36. Their consistency, boasting 21 wins and a +18 goal difference, has seen them outpace the chasing pack.

Even with two games left, no other team can catch the Sky Blue Stars, making them deserving champions.

While the title is wrapped up, the race for the top four—and a ticket to continental football—is heating up.

2nd – Rivers United (61 pts): A tough away clash against Kwara United awaits. A win keeps them comfortably in second.

3rd – Abia Warriors (57 pts): A home tie against El-Kanemi Warriors, who are not yet safe from relegation, is a must-win.

4th – Ikorodu City (56 pts): They face the ultimate test—an away game against Remo Stars. They must beat the champions to remain in contention for a continental ticket.

5th – Enyimba (55 pts): The defending champions travel to face Nasarawa United, another top-half hopeful. Just like Ikorodu, Enyimba need three points to remain in contention for a continental ticket.

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, has announced that the grand wedding reception with his wife, Priscilla Ojo, will be held in Tanzania on May 28.

Naija News reports that Juma made this known in a post via his Instastory on Thursday, May 9, 2025.

The singer also joked about his wife’s exhaustion from the multiple ceremonies.

He said, “On the 28th of May, we have JP reception. The final one, the big one. I’m saying it’s final because my wife is tired already.

“She has tried because even five, six weddings isn’t enough. I even wanted to go to Rwanda, the place that we met for the first time. But she got no energy. She tried though.”

Recall that Priscilla and Jux’s love story unfolded in July 2024, when they publicly announced their relationship on social media.

The lovebirds held their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April, following their Islamic traditional wedding in Tanzania in February.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.