This Is My Hard-Earned Money – Sarah Martins Calls Out Editor For Sabotaging Her Movie Project

Popular Nollywood across, Sarah Martins has accused a movie editor of trying to ruin her hard work by delivering a subpar movie to her.

According to the thespian, she spent months producing a movie worth millions of naira without financial support from anyone, only for the editor to allegedly deliver a subpar final product after six weeks of delay.

She lamented that she endured sleepless nights and personal sacrifices to complete the film, which included spending nearly seven months trying to secure a particular cast member.

However, the actress stated that despite the initial agreement for a two-week turnaround, the editor took six weeks and delivered what she described as “a bunch of crabs.”

Speaking via Instagram, she said, “This is my hard-earned money, my sleepless nights. No assistance from any man or woman, just my money… and this is all I get?

“I know I’m a strong girl, but this pain is piercing my heart, ” she lamented.

The actress didn’t hold back, laying curses on the editor for what she sees as deliberate sabotage. “Except there’s no God. But as long as there’s God, you will labour in vain!” she declared.