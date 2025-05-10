Reactions Trail Saraki’s Rumoured Defection To APC

The Kwara State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, has said the party would be glad to welcome former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Fagbemi, who spoke with The Guardian, said he was aware of the rumour that Saraki planned to return to the ruling party.

He, however, stated that Saraki would have to submit to the party and take instructions.

“We have been hearing this for some time now, but we don’t know how far it is true. If it is true, it is a welcome development, but you know those who are willing to come to your house must be ready to take instructions from the landowners,” he said.

Naija News reports that Saraki, in 2014, dumped former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

He, however, made a comeback in 2018 with PDP’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he joined to leave the PDP.

The former Kwara State Governor recently criticised the defection of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC.

Reacting to his rumoured defection to the APC, Kwara PDP Chairman, Tunde Mohammed, told the Guardian that Saraki remains a PDP chieftain.

“When Saraki decides, we are equally ready for him. But right now, I don’t think there is anything of sort on the table of our boss,” he noted.

Also, former PDP Chairman in the state, Kola Shittu, described Saraki as a political colossus who would always be instrumental in any party. He disagreed that the former Senate President would leave PDP.

“It is apparent that whenever Saraki gets to any political party in Kwara, he would surely not play any second fiddle to anyone. He is a political colossus and his presence is a sure sign of victory, but at present, he has not discussed any plan of his so called defection with us,” he stated.

Saraki’s aide, who spoke to the Guardian on anonymity, said his principal has yet to make known any plan to defect from the PDP.

“A politician has no permanent friend or enemy. It is about what will benefit his people in Kwara State. He loves them so much that he doesn’t joke with issues that concern them. He didn’t tell us anything about the alleged planned defection. We should therefore not dissipate energies on a fallacy,” he disclosed.