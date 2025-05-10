Radda Gives Update On North West Governors’ Meeting In Kaduna

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, chaired a strategic meeting of the North-West Governors’ Forum in Kaduna State on Friday, May 9, 2025.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to enhance regional cooperation.

Naija News reports that the meeting has in attendance the Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and the Forum’s Director-General Hajiya Maryam Musa Yahaya.

This information was provided in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Mohammed, which was shared with journalists late Friday in Katsina.

In his opening remarks, Governor Radda, who is the Chairman of the Forum, highlighted the gathering’s non-partisan and developmental objectives.

“He noted that since the forum’s inception shortly after their inauguration into office, the governors have committed to working together, particularly in the areas of economic development, agriculture, and tackling insecurity.

“This forum has come a long way. We’ve been championing joint efforts across our states and are already seeing impact through partnerships with development agencies and implementation of agreed initiatives,” Radda said.

“He reiterated the importance of unity and cooperation among member states, adding that the forum continues to serve as a platform for shared prosperity across the North West, regardless of political affiliations.

“This is not a partisan forum. It’s a forum of progress—one that prioritises the economic wellbeing and safety of our people,” he added.

“Governor Radda welcomed his colleagues warmly and appreciated the press and stakeholders present. He then called for a closed-door session to allow the governors to deliberate on key issues affecting the region,” the Katsina State Governor added.