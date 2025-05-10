Peter Obi: We Did Not Anticipate That You Would Descend To Such An Embarrassing Low – Obidient Movement Slams Akpabio

The Obedient Movement has called out the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio for questioning the leadership ability of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Akpabio had accused Obi of failing to solve the internal crisis in the LP while clamouring to lead a country as big as Nigeria.

Reacting via a statement released on Saturday the group’s Director of Strategic Communication and Media, Nana Kazaure accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the LP crisis, claiming that the ruling party was shielding sacked National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure with state sponsored security.

Kazaure said it is not a wonder that the 10th Senate being led by Akpabio has been described as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The statement reads in part, “It is well known that the President of the 10th Senate is not particularly renowned for the substance or depth of his public utterances. However, we did not anticipate that he would descend to such an embarrassing low.

“For the benefit of Senator Akpabio, the internal issues within the Labour Party were duly taken before the courts by stakeholders of the party, under the leadership of Mr. Peter Obi.

“The Supreme Court – the highest court in the land – gave a clear and unambiguous ruling, affirming that the individual currently parading himself as the party chairman is doing so illegally.

“Rather than comply with the court’s directive, this usurper has been emboldened by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which continues to provide him with state security cover. These actions have rendered the Senate President’s insinuation that Mr. Obi is overwhelmed by intra-party crises not only disingenuous but also hypocritical.”

Kazaure added that: “It is deeply ironic and unbecoming for Senator Akpabio to publicly highlight a situation his own party has played a key role in manufacturing and sustaining. If anything, his comments serve only to advertise his complicity in the artificial and externally-driven disruptions to the Labour Party.

“There is, in fact, no crisis within the Labour Party. What persists is the shameless interference of the APC – Senator Akpabio’s party – in facilitating the illegal tenure of Julius Abure, despite the clear ruling of the Supreme Court.”