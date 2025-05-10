PDP Excos In Bayelsa To Earn ₦306 Million Monthly In New Salary Structure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives in Bayelsa State would earn a total monthly salary of ₦306,496,000, starting from May 31.

Naija News reports that the new salary structure was contained in a communiqué issued by the State’s Working Caretaker Committee after its meeting on Thursday, by its party’s acting Chairman, George Turnah.

The new salary structure places party officials on the same earnings scale as appointees of the Bayelsa State Government.

It faulted that the party’s executives across the local government and ward levels earned too little as salaries.

“During discussions, the committee expressed deep concern regarding the inadequate welfare and challenging working conditions experienced by its elected officials, particularly the ward executives who receive a meagre monthly stipend of ₦5,000.00, and the Local Government Area Executives who earn a mere ₦20,000.00 as monthly allowances.

“Accordingly, the committee adopted and approved a harmonised salary structure for elected officials of the party at all levels, including Ward, Local Government Area, senatorial, and state levels, as well as ex-officio and non-working committee members at the state level,” it read.

Under the new salary structure, PDP council chairmen would earn ₦621,000.00 monthly, equivalent to a special adviser, while the vice chairman and secretary would earn ₦336,000, equal to the salary of a senior special assistant in the Bayelsa State Government.

According to the communique signed by acting State Publicity Secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, the rest of the 15 LG party executive members would earn ₦196,000, equivalent to a special assistant.

“These new figures are a significant increase compared to the current salaries, which include ₦50,000 paid to the LG party chairman, ₦45,000 to the vice chairman, ₦40,000 to the secretary, and ₦20,000 to the other 15 members of the LG party executive committee.

“At the ward level, the approved new salary for the party’s ward chairman is set at ₦336,000, the vice chairman and secretary will now earn ₦196,000 each, while the remaining 14 members of the ward executive will each earn ₦120,000 as equivalent to grassroots mobilisation appointees in the state Government.

“Similarly, elected party officials at the senatorial district levels and non-working committee members of the party at the state level are classified as special advisers equivalent in the and will now earn the sum of ₦621,000 as monthly stipend, while members of the State Working Committee, placed at par with cabinet commissioners will now earn the sum of ₦1,048,500 as monthly allowances going forward,” said the communique.

“The cumulative wage bill for elected officials of the party in the state will come to the sum of ₦306,496,000.00 monthly. For a party in power in the state, this figure is not only reasonable but affordable as it will help in enhancing the capacity and performance of elected party officials of the party in the state, as well as improving their welfare and wellbeing while in active service to the party, the government, and the people of Bayelsa State,” it stated.

The Acting State Secretary was directed to communicate the new salary structure to Governor Douye Diri for implementation.

“The State Working Caretaker Committee has directed the Acting State Secretary to immediately communicate this resolution and the approved new salary structure to the leader of the party in the state, Sen. Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, for his attention and necessary action,” it added.