Northern Governors To Hold Crucial Meeting In Kaduna Over Escalating Killings

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) will convene a significant meeting today (Saturday) in Kaduna to address the ongoing security crisis in the region.

Naija News reports that the meeting was scheduled following a surge in deadly attacks that have claimed the lives of over 130 people in the past fortnight.

The meeting, called by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Yahaya, will focus on the alarming rise in violence, with security topping the agenda.

The Director-General of Press Affairs for the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, confirmed to Saturday Punch that the gathering would take place in Kaduna, adding that security matters will dominate the discussions.

However, he clarified that it would not be considered an “emergency meeting.”

The need for the meeting has become urgent following reports that no fewer than 133 people have been killed in attacks across the northern region over the past two weeks.

These recent events include the tragic deaths of civilians, military personnel, and local leaders, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in key states.

In addition to Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents, northern Nigeria is grappling with the emergence of the Mahmuda group, also known as the Mallam Group.

These new militants have further exacerbated the security challenges, compounding threats from established terror organizations and local militias.

The most recent attacks occurred on Wednesday, May 7, when Boko Haram militants ambushed the Izge community in Borno State, killing an army captain and a soldier.

The Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the assault, noting that three military officers lost their lives in the ensuing gun battle.

In Benue State, suspected armed herders killed four people, including APC chieftain Akaabo Johnson, in a coordinated attack on the Mbatsada communities. The Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Timothy Adi, condemned the assault, calling it an “unprovoked attack.”

Further violence erupted in Bauchi State on Sunday, May 4, when suspected bandits killed 25 people in a clash with local vigilantes. That same morning, 19 people died in a separate attack by bandits on livestock in Gwana district.

Meanwhile, in Yobe State, ISIS fighters killed at least 11 soldiers in a military base attack on May 2. On May 1, Lakurawa terrorists ambushed seasonal hunters in Sokoto State, killing 13 individuals.

Joint Efforts By Northern Governors

This crisis has prompted northern governors to take collective action. Earlier in April, Governor Yahaya had initiated consultations with fellow governors to form a united strategy for tackling the worsening security situation. Misilli stated that the outcome of these talks would be revealed after the meeting in Kaduna.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, who chairs the North-West Governors’ Forum, confirmed his participation in the meeting. He noted, however, that he was unsure about the specific agenda.

The gathering, which will bring together governors from 19 northern states, will be held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

A source close to the NGF Secretariat revealed that the meeting will specifically address the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, as well as persistent security challenges in the North-West.

“The governors will likely discuss enhanced security measures to protect citizens,” the source shared with Saturday PUNCH. “We are deeply concerned about the state of security in our region, and we must work together to find viable solutions.”

Before the main NGF meeting, secretaries to the various state governors held preparatory discussions on Friday. Additionally, the North-West governors, consisting of seven states, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara are meeting tonight (Friday) before the larger gathering.

An invite from the Chief Press Secretary to the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, Ibraheem Musa, informed the press about the North-West meeting: “Good day colleagues, the North-West Governors will be holding a meeting at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House today (Friday) at 10pm. Apologies for the short notice.”