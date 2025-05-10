Niger Lawmaker Dumps PDP For APC

The lawmaker representative for Suleja, Gurara, and Tafa Federal Constituency in Niger State, Adamu Lokoja, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Lokoja’s defection was formally announced at a ceremony held at the APC’s state office in Minna, where he was welcomed by the State Chairman, Aminu Bobi.

The move comes as part of a broader trend of defections that have seen several political figures leave the PDP for the APC.

During the official welcome, the Niger East Zonal Chairman of the APC, Danladi Ahijoh, described Lokoja’s decision as an “investment” for politicians seeking to participate in shaping the future.

He emphasised that the transformational changes under the APC-led government played a significant role in attracting new members like Lokoja to the party.

Lokoja’s move is in line with a growing number of defections from the PDP to the APC, with recent defectors citing internal party crises and a lack of cohesion as the driving forces behind their decisions.

Lokoja is one of three members from Niger State’s 10th Assembly who were originally elected under the PDP platform but have now switched allegiance to the APC.