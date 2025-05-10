My Best Guideline Is Bible – Taiwo Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has said he lives his life based on bible principles, irrespective of where he finds himself.

Naija News reports that Nottingham Forest’s striker said he sees life through the lens of the scripture.

The 2013 under-17 World Cup Winner stated this while speaking with Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, on her podcast, Rash4Christ, on Friday.

Asked how he remained grounded in Christian life, despite his achievements and career growth, Awoniyi said the scripture guides him.

He disclosed that the bible he uses was giving to him by a pastor during thanksgiving service after his team won the 2013 under-17 world cup.

The Super Eagles’ striker described that bible as the best gift he ever received. He, however, emphasized that Christianity and religion are personal devotion.

His words: “You know, like I said, it’s one thing to be told, like, you have to do this, you have to do that. It’s another thing personally. Religion or Christianity, I think, is a personal thing.

“For me personally, in all fairness, being a Christian doesn’t change you from who you are. I was privileged to be going to church often when I was in Nigeria and even when I would go back home most times. And I could remember after I was under 17 World Cup. I’ll be honest with you, like, I think the only people that do gave me a gift were my family.

“Then there was this special gift that I received from my pastor. That was the most precious gift that someone has given to me. But I’ll be honest with you, it’s my Bible. We’re doing, like, thanksgiving of winning the World Cup in the church. He just told me, like, he had a special gift for me. I was expecting, I was thinking, wow, I won the World Cup. You want me to be honest with you, till today, this is the Bible ( he showed on the show). Since 2013, the same thing, till today, the Bible. Christianity, I think your best guideline is the Bible. But I think my own best guideline is the Bible. So it doesn’t matter if today I’m the highest goal scorer, if tomorrow I’m not the highest goal scorer. I’ve always seen what life is from a lens of the scriptures.”