Live Updates: Glitz And Glamour At The 2025 AMVCA

The 2025 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has commenced at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Naija News reports that red carpet coverage kick-started at 4:00 PM WAT, with celebrities and nominees dazzling with their fashion statements. The main ceremony started at 7:00 PM WAT and it is expected to honour the standout performances and productions of the past year.

This year’s awards feature 28 categories, with 18 selected by a panel of industry experts and 10 decided through public voting.

Stick with Naija News for live updates…

Best Digital Content Creator: Iyo Prosper

Best Documentary:  Mai DùnDún

Best Cinematography: The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos

Winner Best Indigenous Language (West Africa): Lisabi

Winner Best Indigenous Language Movie (East Africa): Makosa Di Yangu

Winner Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa):  Mwizukanji

How celebrities turned up for 2025 AMVCA

Ebuka

Denola Grey

Mercy Aigbe

Doyin

Lateef Adedimeji

Liquorose

Mercy Eke

Tobi Bakre

Best Writing (Movie): Freedom Way

Winner Best Writing (TV Series): Untying Kantai

Winner Best Editing: Inkabi

Winner Best Sound/Sound Design: Suspicion

Winner Best Art Direction: Lisabi (The Uprising)

Winner Best Makeup: Hakeem Effects

 