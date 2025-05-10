Nigeria Entertainment News
Live Updates: Glitz And Glamour At The 2025 AMVCA
The 2025 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has commenced at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.
Naija News reports that red carpet coverage kick-started at 4:00 PM WAT, with celebrities and nominees dazzling with their fashion statements. The main ceremony started at 7:00 PM WAT and it is expected to honour the standout performances and productions of the past year.
This year’s awards feature 28 categories, with 18 selected by a panel of industry experts and 10 decided through public voting.
Stick with Naija News for live updates…
Best Digital Content Creator: Iyo Prosper
Best Documentary: Mai DùnDún
Best Cinematography: The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos
Winner Best Indigenous Language (West Africa): Lisabi
Winner Best Indigenous Language Movie (East Africa): Makosa Di Yangu
Winner Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa): Mwizukanji
Best Writing (Movie): Freedom Way
Winner Best Writing (TV Series): Untying Kantai
Winner Best Editing: Inkabi
Winner Best Sound/Sound Design: Suspicion
Winner Best Art Direction: Lisabi (The Uprising)
Winner Best Makeup: Hakeem Effects