Nigeria Entertainment News
Lisabi Scoops Three Major Awards In 2025 AMVCA (See Other Winners)
Nollywood movie ‘Lisabi’: The Uprising has emerged as the breakout winner in the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), scooping three major awards in the technical categories.
Naija News reports that the AMVCA event is underway at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.
The ongoing ceremony celebrates the best of African film and television, with veteran stars and newcomers competing across a wide range of categories.
Below are the winners so far at the award ceremony.
Best Art Direction
Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising
Nominees:
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Christmas In Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
Seven Doors
The Man Died
Best Makeup
Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Nominees:
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo
Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo
Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred
Suspicion — Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Costume Design
Winner: Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
Nominees:
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
House Of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu
Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji
Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke
Best Sound/Sound Design
Winner: Suspicion
Nominees:
Inkabi
Seven Doors
Freedom Way
Lisabi: The Uprising
Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds
Best Editing
Winner: Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Nominees:
Christmas In Lagos — Martini Akande
Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
Soft Love — Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane
Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka — WINNER
Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi
Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada
Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu
Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga
Best Writing in a Movie
Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — WINNER
The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra
Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze
House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola
Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu