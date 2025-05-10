Lisabi Scoops Three Major Awards In 2025 AMVCA (See Other Winners)

Nollywood movie ‘Lisabi’: The Uprising has emerged as the breakout winner in the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), scooping three major awards in the technical categories.

Naija News reports that the AMVCA event is underway at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The ongoing ceremony celebrates the best of African film and television, with veteran stars and newcomers competing across a wide range of categories.

Below are the winners so far at the award ceremony.

Best Art Direction

Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising

Nominees:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Christmas In Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Seven Doors

The Man Died

Best Makeup

Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Nominees:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo

Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo

Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred

Suspicion — Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Costume Design

Winner: Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi

Nominees:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji

House Of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu

Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji

Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke

Best Sound/Sound Design

Winner: Suspicion

Nominees:

Inkabi

Seven Doors

Freedom Way

Lisabi: The Uprising

Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds

Best Editing

Winner: Inkabi — Tongai Furusa

Nominees:

Christmas In Lagos — Martini Akande

Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen

Soft Love — Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane

Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios

Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede

Best Writing TV Series

Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka — WINNER

Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi

Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada

Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu

Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara

Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Writing in a Movie

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — WINNER

The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra

Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo

A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze

House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola

Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu