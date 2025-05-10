LG Elections: Lagos APC Faces Turmoil Over Voter Fraud Allegations

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is embroiled in controversy as voter fraud allegations surface against three chairmanship aspirants ahead of the upcoming Local Government elections.

Naija News reports that the accusations have raised concerns about the credibility of the primaries and the potential impact on the party’s image.

The three aspirants at the centre of the allegations are Hammed Olalekan Aroyewun, who is contesting for the Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), and Messrs.

Alogba Babawale and Azeez Lamina Oshoala are both vying for the chairmanship position in Ikorodu Local Government.

Party members have raised concerns about Babawale and Oshoala’s residency, claiming neither resides in the Ikorodu Local Government as required. It is alleged that Babawale hails from Ikorodu West, while Oshoala is said to be from Ikorodu North.

In addition to the residency issues, all three aspirants are accused of possessing and using multiple Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), a practice that constitutes voter fraud.

A petition submitted by Jinadu Oshinleye, represented by Chukwuyem Atewe Esq., has been forwarded to key APC figures, including the Lagos APC Chairman and Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat. The petition accuses Aroyewun of breaching the Electoral Act.

The petition claims that Aroyewun was registered in Ward Ijede J, Polling Unit 24-12-13-006, during his 2023 candidacy for the Lagos State House of Assembly for Ikorodu Constituency II.

However, it alleges that Aroyewun is now using a different PVC for Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA, registered under Polling Unit 24-12-09-009 in Igbogbo.

“This constitutes multiple registrations, a clear breach of Section 12(3) of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines,” according to The Sun, the petition asserts.

Furthermore, the new PVC allegedly cannot be verified on INEC’s portal, raising further concerns about its legitimacy.

The petitioner has also referenced past APC screenings, such as the Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area, where aspirants were disqualified for similar irregularities.