Lagos Police Nab 25-Year-Old Man With Human Organs

The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old individual named Samson Oghenebreme over alleged possession of human organs.

Naija News understands that the individual was nabbed while he was in transit with human organs from Edo State, intended for a native doctor to be utilised in rituals aimed at generating wealth.

The police, through their spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, reported that operatives from the Odo-Noforija Division detained Oghenebreme in the Odomola community of Epe on April 25, 2025, following reliable information from the public regarding his suspicious activities.

Initial investigations indicated that he was transporting the organs for the purpose of money-making rituals.

The police statement on the development read: “The recovered human organs have been deposited at the General Hospital, Epe, for preservation, while the case has been transferred to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of the Odomola community. He emphasized the importance of timely information sharing, which played a vital role in the prompt apprehension of the suspect.

“CP Jimoh urges all residents of Lagos State to remain watchful and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station. He assures the public that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.”