Labour Party Facing Karma After Handing Over Presidential Ticket To Peter Obi – Faduri

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential aspirant, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has mocked the party over its current internal crisis.

He described the situation in the party as poetic justice” and “karma unfolding before the eyes of the nation.”

The politician said the turmoil is the direct consequence of the betrayal and injustice meted out to him and his team in 2022.

According to him, the party is facing the consequence of deceit after stakeholders robbed him of his presidential ticket and handed it over to former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

Speaking in a statement, Faduri opined that the crisis in the party would not end any time soon due to its “transactional and self-serving” leadership.

He said: “What is happening in the Labour Party today is nothing short of poetic justice, karma unfolding before the very eyes of the nation.

“It is the consequence of the injustice, betrayal, and deceit done to me and my team in 2022, when some leaders of the party connived to rob me of the presidential ticket, a ticket we laboured tirelessly to build, and handed it over to Mr. Peter Obi.

“My political journey began with the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), another dormant party at the time. I saw the potential and gave it life again. Recognizing this opportunity, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso reached out.

“But as is too often the case in our politics, greed and corruption prevailed. The party was sold to Kwankwaso. I alerted my team: NNPP had been hijacked.”

Faduri also shared that his personal interactions with Peter Obi in 2022 left him disillusioned, saying that, “What I experienced was far from the messianic figure many believed him to be.”

Looking ahead, Faduri confirmed he remains a member of the Labour Party but has not decided which platform he will run on in 2027. However, he firmly declared his intention to contest again for the presidency.