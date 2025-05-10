Labour Party Chieftain Accuses Julius Abure Of Clinging To Power Amid Controversy

A prominent chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Ebere Uzoukwa, has accused Julius Abure of using every means possible to remain in office despite the expiration of his four-year tenure.

Naija News reports that Uzoukwa claims Abure’s actions are driven by his intent to use the party for personal and political gain in the 2027 general elections.

Uzoukwa, who serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Abia State Governor, made the allegations in an interview with Vanguard in Umuahia. ‘

He expressed bewilderment at Abure’s continued defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which declared his tenure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) to have ended.

“Barr. Julius Abure is using all means to cling to power. This has led him into disobeying the clear judgment of the Supreme Court, which ruled that his tenure has ended.

“You can see him playing all sorts of games to serve the interests of his paymasters for the 2027 general elections. He wants the Labour Party destabilized at all costs,” Uzoukwa said.

Uzoukwa also pointed to the purported suspension of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as part of Abure’s broader strategy to retain control of the party.

“This did not come as a surprise. This action was planned following Governor Otti and other leaders’ roles in retrieving the Labour Party from Abure and his fellow political merchants,” he noted.

The chieftain further criticized Abure’s attempts to undermine the party’s leadership. “The shenanigans surrounding the suspension of Governor Otti, the only Governor produced by the Labour Party, and other distinguished leaders, are a desperate, laughable, and pathetic attempt to cling to power,” Uzoukwa added.

Uzoukwa painted a damning picture of Abure’s tenure, describing it as marked by controversy, chaos, and the destruction of the party’s internal structure.

“Abure’s desperation is palpable, and his latest action has further exposed his crumbling grip on reality,” Uzoukwa said, calling the former chairman’s attempts to assert authority “inept” and indicative of his loss of power.

He also criticised Abure for continuing to parade himself as the national chairman despite the Supreme Court ruling.

“It is shocking that a lawyer of Julius Abure’s standing has continued to parade himself as national chairman, issuing statements that are an affront to democracy and a mockery of the judiciary.

“Abure’s actions are those of a desperate clown, clinging to a crown he no longer deserves,” Uzoukwa remarked.

Uzoukwa lauded the efforts of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee, which invited Abure to answer for his actions. He commended the leadership for taking steps toward holding Abure accountable and repositioning the party.

“Members of the party are demanding accountability from the Abure-led former national leadership. Kudos to Governor Otti for his exemplary leadership and thoughtful interventions. His purported suspension by Abure’s gang is nothing but a bad joke and a futile attempt to perpetuate himself into office for 2027 transactional politics,” Uzoukwa stated.

He went further to call for the arrest of Abure by the Inspector General of Police for impersonation and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the Supreme Court judgment to preserve the integrity of democracy.

“At this point, we expect the Inspector General of Police to arrest Abure for impersonation and INEC to implement the Supreme Court judgment,” Uzoukwa said.

Uzoukwa concluded by commending the efforts of Senator Nenadi Usman’s National Caretaker Committee. “The Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee deserves great commendations for its tireless efforts to rebuild and reposition the Labour Party at all levels, making it a formidable force at the grassroots,” he said, adding that Usman’s leadership has brought hope and renewed purpose to the party.