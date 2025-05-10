Kwankwaso Speaks On Politicians Dumping A Party After Winning Through Its Ticket

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has strongly condemned politicians who defect to rival parties after benefiting from the support of the masses, describing the act as the “greatest political sin.”

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made these remarks in Kano while receiving a large group of defectors from Takai Local Government Area of Kano South into the NNPP at his Miller Road residence.

His comments come in the wake of recent defections, including key politicians like Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who left the NNPP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reflecting on the movement’s history, the former governor of Kano State recounted the Kwankwasiyya movement’s resilience in the face of past challenges, especially in 2015.

“We all know the history of this movement. Unfortunately, in 2015, some individuals joined us with dishonest intentions. They brought disunity and tried to destabilize the movement. But thank God, the movement did not derail,” he said.

Kwankwaso further noted that each electoral cycle had provided valuable lessons. “When the 2019 elections came, everyone saw what happened, and the most recent one also taught us valuable lessons,” he added, emphasizing the movement’s focus on people rather than financial gain.

Kwankwaso criticised those whom he claimed had used money to influence votes, citing the example of some voters in Kano South who had been swayed by small bribes such as ₦2,000.

“This movement is for the people. It is a movement that right-thinking individuals should reflect on deeply. It’s not about money. Even what happened in Kano South should be taken as a lesson. Some people collected spaghetti and ₦2,000 to elect someone. But in Kano, the poor stood firm. If it had been left to those selling their votes, the NNPP wouldn’t have won,” he stated.

The NNPP leader also condemned politicians who defected to opposition parties after winning elections with mass support.

“This is the highest form of betrayal in a democratic setting. I don’t know of any greater political sin than when vulnerable people vote for you—rejecting deceivers and enemies of progress—and you turn around to join those same enemies after winning. Had the people known, they wouldn’t have voted for you,” Kwankwaso said.

In a stern warning to other politicians, Kwankwaso said fighting the Kwankwasiyya movement is a grave mistake. “Fighting the Kwankwasiyya movement is a grave mistake for any politician. One may not understand until he engages in that fight—and then he’ll realize how tough it is to battle a solid wall,” he remarked.

Kwankwaso reaffirmed the unity of the Kwankwasiyya movement and its mission to uplift the common man.

“Whether you’re in this movement with or without an appointment, whether you got a contract or not, I believe we all are in the right frame of mind and grateful to God. The poor now understand everything, and that’s what brought us to this moment we’re witnessing,” he said.

The presidential hopeful urged the new members to go back to their communities and rally more people to join the movement. “Let me remind you: this movement is one that favours the people in every aspect. It’s a movement to be proud of. Our constant goal is to uplift the common man,” Kwankwaso concluded.

He expressed optimism that the movement would continue to grow and benefit the people, congratulating the new members for joining the NNPP.