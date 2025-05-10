IPOB Denies Involvement In Okigwe Road Attack, Slams Amnesty International

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied claims that it is involved in the alleged gunmen attack of people at Okigwe road in Imo State.

The group state this while reacting to accusation from Amnesty International Nigeria that it was involved in the attack.

Speaking via a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB described Amnesty International Nigeria as a human rights group that has long lost credibility.

IPOB accused the group of hobnobbing with the Nigerian federal government, insisting that it is no more a human rights group that should be taken seriously.

The pro-Biafra group also said that it is worrisome and concerning that a supposed human rights group as Amnesty International Nigeria, would stoop so low as to align with blackmailers against IPOB and ESN.

IPOB’s statement reads in part, “The esteemed family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, globally denounce what can be termed as State-sponsored terrorist assaults on civilians along the Okigwe-Owerri road in Imo State on May 8, 2025.

“Simultaneously, we denounce all forms of media extortion aimed at IPoB and ESN, especially from Amnesty International Nigeria, for alleging and highlighting IPoB and ESN as offenders in those crimes.

“It is truly tragic that the Nigerian government has repeatedly conducted terrorist attacks against its own people merely to coerce IPoB into submission.

“Since 2021, the Nigerian State has funded numerous violent criminal acts in the South East Region, using some irresponsible media and fake rights groups to attribute those criminal assaults to IPoB and ESN to evade investigations.

“Included in those violent events, the Nigerian government at all levels have sponsored and linked IPoB, was the Owerri prison escape, which went on for more than four hours without any response from security forces, despite the multitude of Nigerian security personnel present in and around the Owerri area.

“We are guiltless of every allegation by Nigerian federal government and reward-seeking Amnesty International Nigeria.

“We have similarly requested that international and independent investigative bodies, not the likes of Amnesty International Nigeria, be brought in to examine all these offences IPoB and ESN are being accused of. Regrettably, the Nigerian government and its violent security forces have never carried out any inquiry into the offences before its paid agents and groups accuse IPoB.

“They blame IPoB and ESN for all their wrongdoings simply to evade scrutiny since the state is involved or plays a key role in these offences.”