Insecurity: Northern Governors, Traditional Rulers Meet In Kaduna

Insecurity will take center stage as Northern governors and traditional rulers gather in Kaduna today to discuss urgent issues affecting the region.

Naija News understands that the meeting is set to take place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

The session is expected to address the escalating insecurity that continues to plague the North, along with other critical issues such as poverty, the high rate of out-of-school children, and various socioeconomic challenges that have been impeding the region’s growth.

Governors from Zamfara, Kebbi, Gombe, Niger, and Kaduna States have already arrived for the meeting. Traditional rulers from across the region are also in attendance, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli; the Etsu Nupe; the Emir of Zamfara; the Emirs of Bauchi, Katsina, Ilorin, Keffi, and others.

The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, the chief host, will deliver the welcome address. The gathering marks an important step in addressing the numerous challenges that continue to affect the region.