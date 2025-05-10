Suspended Senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has dismissed a viral TikTok video with the popular song ‘Omo Ologo,’ a track synonymous with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the 15-second video, posted on May 8, features the senator playfully engaging with the camera while subtly smiling, prompting varied reactions from netizens.

The song “Omo Ologo,” performed by Kano-based musician, Dauda ‘Rarara’ Kahutu at a dinner event on May 3, has become a cultural phenomenon.

The dinner, held in Katsina State in honour of President Tinubu, was part of his two-day official visit to the state, where he assessed the region’s security situation.

Rarara’s song, “Omo Ologo” (a glorious child), serves as a tribute to Tinubu, praising him as a triumphant leader who has overcome his critics.

In her TikTok post, Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote, “Just for fun, song choked,” which some users interpreted as a lighthearted comment, while others read into it with political undertones.

However, Natasha, via her X, handled on Saturday, issued a public disclaimer saying she does not own a TikTok account.

The lawmaker stated that the viral video, which featured a short clip of her with the background tune “Omo Ologo,” did not emanate from her.

While urging the public to disregard the viral video, Natasha added that it was created using an old clip from 2023.

She wrote, “Public Alert 🚨 I do not own a TicTok account.

“Many parody accounts exist in my name on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Some have garnered large following.

“While I hold the President in utmost respect; I’d urge everyone to disregard the mischievous post made using an old 2023 video of mine.

“God blesscSenatorc@NatashaAkpoticUduaghan”