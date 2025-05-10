I Don’t See Why Anybody Would Say Tinubu Has Not Done Well – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has praised President Bola Tinubu for his contribution to the infrastructural landscape of Abuja.

Wike shared his commendation on Saturday while inspecting several ongoing projects in the territory.

He stated that only those who were visually impaired would accuse Tinubu of non-performance in the territory.

Noting that there are several projects lined up for commissioning and others for inauguration in commemoration of the president’s second anniversary in office, Wike said the exercise would take at least two weeks.

He said, “Mr President has given first-class infrastructure to Abuja. All of you can attest to the fact that, indeed, Abuja has really changed. So, we are happy for it. I want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership to Mr President to provide the dividends of democracy to the residents of Abuja. I don’t see why anybody would say that Mr President has not done well, except you are just blind. Except, you don’t want to admit something that you know that is good. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises that we have made.

“I think by next week, we will be able to provide all the projects that will be inaugurated during Mr President’s second anniversary but this Gishiri interchange is one of them, the OSEX to Wassa Junction is also one of them, the International Conference Centre is another one. The N5 is also another one. We have so many roads, both in the satellite towns and in the city. Even the Abuja Greater Water will also be inaugurated. So, we have a lot of projects. It will take us about two weeks to inaugurate most of our projects.

“What makes us happy is when people are happy, because at the end of the day, we are working for the people. I have said it before, leadership is a major issue. When you have the right leadership, people will benefit from it.”