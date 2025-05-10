Hardship: I’m Not Shocked, Tinubu Is Face Of Bad Governance – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said President Bola Tinubu is managing Nigeria’s economy badly.

Naija News reports that Adebayo described Tinubu as the face of bad governance, noting that all his economic policies were responsible for the hardship in the country.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the 2023 presidential candidate of the SDP said he is not shocked by the current insecurity ravaging the nation.

According to him, Tinubu failed in securing Nigerians in line with his Constitutional duty, stating that it’s a disappointment.

“We knew this was how they would behave. However, what shocks me about Nigerians is that they are shocked about Tinubu. We knew these people don’t take governance seriously. They take elections seriously, but not governance. The first duty of a president is to be the Commander-in-Chief. The first order of business for any government is national security, then the welfare of the people, then justice, and finally development and infrastructure. So it’s a disappointment.

“I personally do not like to politicise insecurity because when you criticise the government in a way that encourages terrorists and other criminals, it can influence our politics through atrocities. But in this case, the incompetence of President Tinubu and his security team speaks for itself. I think the president should be serious-minded and address the issues,” he said.

Speaking on what he would have done differently if he were elected in 2023, Adebayo said he would have delivered good governance.

He stated that his criticism of the President is not based on personal hatred but on his lack of capacity to address the nation’s challenges.

“If I were in government, everything would be different. First of all, I would have been there legitimately. I wouldn’t have stolen the mandate. I would have been duly elected. Then you’d see it in my budget, my appointments—ministers and executives—I’d put in people who care for the people.

“Right now, they are doing the opposite. Governance is not about ego. Politicians don’t realise that all the powers and privileges in the constitution are not for them personally—they are meant to serve the people. Tinubu hasn’t offended me personally; I don’t know him and I’m not concerned about him. My grievance with him is the same I had with Buhari, Jonathan, Yar’Adua, and Obasanjo: since 1999, we have deviated from chapter two of the constitution. We have not governed according to it. I am not anti-Tinubu; I’m anti-bad governance. Tinubu just happens to be the current face of bad governance,” he stated.