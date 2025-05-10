Former Commissioner In Anambra, Enemali Joins APC From APGA

A former commissioner for lands and youth in Anambra State, Bonaventure Enemali, has transitioned from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Enemali made this announcement at a political event in Nzam, his local ward, where he affirmed his unwavering support for the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, whom he characterised as a visionary leader capable of effecting positive change in Anambra.

Enemali emphasised that his choice was driven by a dedication to effective leadership, accountability, and inclusive governance, expressing his belief that Prince Ukachukwu’s candidacy under the APC would bring about sustainable development for the state.

“This is not just a political move. It is a decision rooted in deep conviction and the desire to see our state truly prosper. I also express my unreserved support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” Enemali said.

The defection is viewed as a significant advantage for the APC in Anambra, particularly as the preparations for the governorship election in November 2025 gain momentum.

Enemali’s governance experience and robust grassroots connections are anticipated to enhance the party’s campaign framework throughout the state.

The APC leaders in Anambra have embraced Enemali’s entry into the party, expressing hope that additional influential figures will align with the initiative for a transformative shift in Anambra’s political landscape.