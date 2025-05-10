Electoral Reform: I Will Stand With You – Senator Kingibe Assures Activist

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe, has said she supports calls for electoral reforms.

Naija News reported that Senator Kingibe said she would always stand with youths and lovers of democracy, demanding a free and fair electoral process.

She stated this on Saturday while reacting to social media activist, Peter Akah, known as Randy Peter, who stormed the National Assembly on Friday to submit a request for Electoral Act reform.

In the video posted on his 𝕏 handle, Akah called for the Labour Party Senator’s support to ensure his demand is attended to by the Senate.

Kingibe promised to push for reforms that would meet the aspirations of Nigerians and uphold the integrity of the nation’s democratic process.

She said, “I want to personally commend your courage, determination, and commitment to our democracy. Travelling all the way to the Senate Chambers in Abuja to submit your letter under the #FIXINEC challenge is no small feat. It is a powerful statement of civic responsibility and the unrelenting spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“Your voice, and those of countless young Nigerians demanding electoral reform, must not and will not be ignored. As the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, I assure you that I stand with you. I will do everything within my power to push for meaningful reforms that reflect the aspirations of our people and uphold the integrity of our democratic process.

“Your action is a reminder that democracy thrives when citizens are engaged. Thank you for leading by example. I hear you loud and clear!”