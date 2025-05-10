El-Rufai Meets Peter Obi In US

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, met with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, in the United States (US) on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the duo met during the 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference held at St. John’s College, University of Cambridge.

It is worth noting that El-Rufai was among the speakers at the conference, which convenes African leaders, scholars, and innovators.

While Obi represented the Labour Party in the previous presidential election, El-Rufai, who has recently transitioned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party, is thought to be politically aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Both politicians collaborated with Atiku Abubakar to announce the establishment of an opposition coalition aimed at ousting the incumbent administration led by President Bola Tinubu from office in 2023.

Following this announcement, many speculate that the coalition will operate under the SDP platform, with El-Rufai being referred to as Atiku’s placeholder within the SDP.

Meanwhile, a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Ebere Uzoukwa, has accused Julius Abure of using every means possible to remain in office despite the expiration of his four-year tenure.

Naija News reports that Uzoukwa claims Abure’s actions are driven by his intent to use the party for personal and political gain in the 2027 general elections.

Uzoukwa, who serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Abia State Governor, made the allegations in an interview with Vanguard in Umuahia. ‘

He expressed bewilderment at Abure’s continued defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which declared his tenure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) to have ended.

“Barr. Julius Abure is using all means to cling to power. This has led him into disobeying the clear judgment of the Supreme Court, which ruled that his tenure has ended.

“You can see him playing all sorts of games to serve the interests of his paymasters for the 2027 general elections. He wants the Labour Party destabilised at all costs,” Uzoukwa said.

Uzoukwa also pointed to the purported suspension of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as part of Abure’s broader strategy to retain control of the party.

“This did not come as a surprise. This action was planned following Governor Otti and other leaders’ roles in retrieving the Labour Party from Abure and his fellow political merchants,” he noted.