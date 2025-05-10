‘Avoid Speculations’ – FG Makes U-turn, Denies Simon Ekpa Extradition Claims

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has distanced himself from reports suggesting that the Federal Government has begun extradition proceedings against separatist agitator Simon Ekpa.

In a statement issued on Friday by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity (Office of the AGF), Fagbemi said the media reports misrepresented his remarks at the Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held Thursday in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions,” the statement read.

Fagbemi reportedly noted that the offences linked to Ekpa were cross-border in nature, and that Nigeria was monitoring ongoing legal proceedings in Finland before deciding its next move.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were cross-border in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to make an informed decision on the next step to take,” Ogundele added.

The AGF also urged the media to exercise caution and avoid speculative reporting on such a sensitive issue.

Naija News reports that Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently on trial in Finland, where he faces terrorism-related charges filed by Finnish authorities.