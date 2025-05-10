Atiku, Labour Party Congratulate Pope Leo XIV

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP) have joined Nigeria’s Catholic community to congratulate the church’s new Pope Leo XIV.

Naija News reports that Atiku and the Acting National Chairman of LP, Nenadi Usman, described Pope Leo XIV as a clergyman committed to faith and compassion.

In his statement, released on Friday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku commended the Catholic Church for the serenity and spiritual discernment that guided the election of the new Pontiff.

He described the process as a profound testament to the Church’s commitment to divine guidance and sacred tradition.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prayed that God guide the Pope in his service to the Catholic Church and humanity.

“The elevation of Your Holiness by your brother Cardinals is a solemn testament to your steadfast devotion to the Gospel, humility in pastoral service, and perseverance.

“I join the faithful across the world in praying that your pontificate will be a beacon of light in these turbulent times — a bridge-builder among nations and faiths, a shepherd to the flock, and a tireless voice for the voiceless. May your reign be marked by fruitful engagement, inter-religious dialogue, and the furtherance of service to humanity,” he said.

On her part, Senator Usman, in a statement on Friday, said the election and ascension of Pope Leo XIV to the Chair of St. Peter were a testament to the enduring guidance of the Holy Spirit and a beacon of hope for Catholics worldwide.

“As a devoted Catholic and public servant, I recognize the immense responsibility that accompanies this sacred office. Your Holiness’s commitment to faith, compassion, and unity resonates deeply with the aspirations of the faithful, particularly in these times that call for renewed spiritual vigor and moral clarity.

“To the global Catholic community, this moment signifies a renewed call to live out the Gospel values of love, humility, and service. May we all find inspiration in His Holiness’s leadership to deepen our faith and strengthen our commitment to the common good.

“I pledge my prayers for Your Holiness’s health, wisdom, and guidance as you shepherd the Church into a future filled with hope and grace,” she stated.